The "Colorful Guizhou" Cultural and Tourism Promotional Campaign

On the evening of August 25, the Vancouver Artgallery in Canada came alive with the song, marking the beginning of a cultural and natural feast from Southwest China. The "Mountain Park Province·Colorful Guizhou Wind" Cultural and Tourism Promotional Campaign is being held here, attracting participation from various dignitaries and officials.China has a long history and a rich civilization that has nurtured a wealth of cultural heritage. As a dazzling gem in Southwest China, Guizhou boasts magnificent cultural treasures and natural wonders. The province is home to one World Cultural Heritage site, four World Natural Heritage sites, and a vast array of intangible cultural heritage.As a typical mountainous province, Guizhou is a "green karst kingdom" characterized by numerous mountains, rivers, waterfalls, caves, and lakes. It is rich in prehistoric culture and preserves a diverse array of historical cultures, including revolutionary (red) culture, Yangming culture, ethnic culture, and Tunpu culture. The province is also known for its vibrant sports culture and unique culinary traditions. In addition, the people of Guizhou have utilized advanced technologies to create world-class achievements in bridge construction.As intangible cultural heritage increasingly becomes a part of everyday life and the fashion scene, the Shuicheng Peasant Painting from Guizhou has garnered numerous awards and widespread attention both domestically and internationally. The vibrant and life-inspired paintings displayed at the event caught the attention of many guests.It is reported that the Vancouver Artgallery, the venue for this cultural and tourism promotional campaign, is one of the largest art museums in Western Canada. Located in downtown Vancouver, it is not only rich in collections but also serves as a historic cultural landmark. As an important platform for cultural exchange, the Vancouver Artgallery has hosted numerous internationally renowned art exhibitions.The promotional campaign at the Vancouver Artgallery featured an interactive experience area in its outdoor section, where Guizhou's intangible cultural heritage, including Miao batik, embroidery, and headwear, was carefully displayed alongside Shuicheng peasant paintings. Guests and passersby engaged in hands-on activities, such as painting, tasting Guizhou's distinctive cuisine, enjoying captivating cultural performances and tea ceremonies. Visitors lingered, genuinely admiring the rich and enchanting charm of Guizhou.

