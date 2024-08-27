Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2024 - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) ("Captiva Verde") a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symboland further listed on the US OTC Market under the symbolannounces the following updates:The company has arranged with a European based finder, Cormel Capital LLC, a private placement of 150 million units at $0.02 per unit subject to CSE approval. Each unit comprises one full common share and one full common share purchase warrant entitling each full warrant to convert to a full common share for a price of $0.05 per warrant for 3 years.The use of proceeds will be for general working capital and to start the development of badly needed affordable homes on the company's 100% owned debt free 130-acre property located in New Brunswick.In addition, the company has been in negotiations with Ronnie Strasser and his nominees (collectively "RS") for the Company to sell back to RS, the Miami Padel team for various considerations including the return by RS of 89 million shares and 55 million warrants to the treasury for cancellation as well as RS and his nominees making available for purchase an additional 37 million shares of Captiva.If such negotiations are not fruitful, the Company will place for sale the entire Miami Padel Team and its marketing rights to the highest bidder through a sales process involving several agents. The Company was in Miami earlier this month, scoping some of the potential buyers. The company will then remain in the real estate business as per its original mandate with the CSE."Jeff Ciachurski"Jeffrey CiachurskiChief Executive Officer and DirectorCell: (949) 903-5906E-mail: [email protected]

