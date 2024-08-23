VinFast is counting on excellent warranty and aftersales support to dispel doubts about EV reliability and drive adoption. With a 10-year warranty on both vehicle and battery, the Vietnamese automaker is setting a new standard for consumer confidence in the electric vehicle market.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire 23 August 2024 - The electric vehicle (EV) market is at a crossroads. While overall sales have surged in recent years, there's still a sense of hesitation among consumers. Are EVs really as reliable as their gasoline-powered counterparts? What happens if something goes wrong? These questions, mirroring concerns from the early days of smartphones, are top of mind for many potential buyers.While the benefits of EVs are undeniable—reduced emissions, lower operating costs, and a smoother, quieter driving experience—the uncertainties surrounding their long-term performance and ownership costs are a major roadblock to widespread adoption.One of the most significant concerns for potential EV buyers is the longevity of the battery, the heart of an electric vehicle. A recent study from India revealed that a significant 47.89% of potential buyers would be more likely to purchase an EV if manufacturers offered comprehensive battery warranties. This finding underscores the pivotal role that trust and reliability play in the EV market.In many ways, the EV battery is like the engine of a traditional car. It's the powerhouse that propels the vehicle, and its health directly impacts the EV's performance and lifespan. However, unlike traditional engines, EV batteries rely on complex chemical reactions and are susceptible to degradation over time. This degradation, often referred to as "capacity fade," can reduce the battery's capacity and range, leading to concerns about the EV's long-term value and usability.Consumers, often drawing comparisons to their smartphones, worry that EV batteries will suffer a similar fate, losing significant capacity within a few years. But while the smartphone analogy is understandable, it's not entirely accurate.As Fortune's James Morris notes , EV batteries aren't charged as frequently as smartphones. The average American drives 40 miles daily, and with most EVs now offering 200+ mile ranges—like the VinFast VF 8's 264-mile range—charging might only be needed every five days, significantly extending battery lifespan.But while the science is sound, it's still up to OEMs to allay customers' worries about potential battery-related problems. To instill confidence in the EV's long-term viability, most manufacturers guarantee their EV batteries for eight years, when the battery usually has at least 70% capacity remaining. Some have gone above and beyond: VinFast offers a 10-year/125,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, and a 10-year warranty for the battery (unlimited mileage). That's a decade of peace of mind for drivers."VinFast's warranty gave me total confidence in making the purchase," said John Riedy, a U.S. photographer and VF 8 owner.The experience of Riedy and others aligns with researches, which has again been emphasized in one on China's EV scene published in the Polish Journal of Environmental Studies. This study found that consumers' willingness to embrace electric vehicles is positively impacted by longer and more comprehensive battery warranties.The experience of Riedy and others aligns with existing research literature, further emphasized in a recent study on China's EV scene published in the Polish Journal of Environmental Studies. This study found that consumers' willingness to embrace electric vehicles is positively impacted by longer and more comprehensive battery warranties.Beyond the warranty, robust aftersales support is a critical factor in EV adoption. A 2023 study by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago revealed that 47% of Americans are unlikely to buy an EV as their next car, citing concerns about maintenance costs and a lack of knowledge about EV benefits.It's understandable why the public might hesitate to embrace this new technology. After all, they're accustomed to internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, a technology refined for over a century since Karl Benz produced the first automobile in 1886. While EV technology is advancing rapidly, the supporting infrastructure and expertise are still maturing. For many potential buyers, the prospect of needing specialized technicians or facing potential delays for parts is a significant deterrent.This is precisely why comprehensive aftersales support is so crucial. It's about building trust and loyalty with customers by demonstrating that EV ownership is not only viable but also convenient. A recent Deloitte report highlighted this trend, indicating that OEMs are exploring innovative service models, such as mobile service units and over-the-air (OTA) software updates, to enhance customer satisfaction and streamline service delivery.Several brands, including VinFast, are adopting these strategies. By offering easy access to service centers, prompt repairs, knowledgeable technicians, and mobile service, these companies aim to provide a seamless ownership experience. Additionally, OTA updates, enabled by connected vehicle platforms, can add value and enhance vehicle performance over time.While the environmental benefits of EVs are a draw for many, it's the assurance of a robust warranty and comprehensive aftersales support that truly fosters lasting commitment to the electric vehicle lifestyle. These factors address the real pain points consumers face when considering the switch.By tackling these concerns head-on, manufacturers like VinFast are paving the way for a future where EVs are not merely an alternative, but the dominant choice on the roads.Hashtag: #VinFast #EV #VF8

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.