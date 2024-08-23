(in thousands of US$, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended

June 30,

2024 (3) March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023

Net IFRS gain (loss) as reported $ (911 ) $ (11,790 ) $ (9,117 )

Add back

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) 1,847 1,117 1,778

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative (39 ) 36 (325 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) 6,972 1,833 1,706

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment (13,620 ) - -

Non-IFRS gain (loss) adjusted $ (5,751 ) $ (8,804 ) $ (5,958 )

IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS as reported ($0.01 ) ($0.19 ) ($0.16 )

Add back

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.04

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative $ 0.00 $ 0.00 ($0.01 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ 0.03

Non-IFRS basic gain (loss) per ADS ($0.09 ) ($0.14 ) ($0.10 )

IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS ($0.01 ) ($0.19 ) ($0.16 )

Add back

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense according to IFRS 2 (1) $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.04

Non-cash change in the fair value of convertible debt embedded derivative $ 0.00 $ 0.00 ($0.01 )

Non-cash interest on convertible debt and other financing (2) $ 0.10 $ 0.02 $ 0.03

Non-cash impact of convertible debt amendment ($0.22 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.00

Non-IFRS diluted gain (loss) per ADS ($0.09 ) ($0.14 ) ($0.10 )

(1) Included in the IFRS loss as follows:

Cost of product revenue $ 27 $ 17 $ 27

Research and development 509 318 488

Sales and marketing 435 243 361

General and administrative 876 539 902

(2) Related to the difference between contractual and effective interest rates