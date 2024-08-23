Guest Group Photo at HKCSS Exhibition Booth

Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS) Marks Its Debut at the 8th China (Guangzhou) International Elderly Health Industry Expo

Gerontech and Innovation Expo cum Summit (GIES): Jointly organized with the Hong Kong SAR Government, this pivotal event is the largest of its kind in Hong Kong, aimed at educating the public on the benefits of gerontechnology. It also provides a platform drawing together stakeholders to engage in dialogue and collaboration for broader adoption of gerontech to address the challenges brought about by population ageing and disability. Scheduled from November 21 to 24, the GIES 2024 is set to host approximately 200 exhibitors and display close to 800 products from Hong Kong, Mainland China and around the globe, providing a comprehensive platform for technological exchange and innovation.

HKCSS is dedicated to improving the nutritional care of individuals with swallowing difficulties. Through the establishment of the Guideline of Care Food Standard, the initiative aims to enhance the dignity and safety of affected individuals across the community. Besides, HKCSS strives to foster industry collaboration through organising seminars and workshops relating to Care Food and promote Care Food to the community by participating in related expos and public education activities. Gerontechnology Platform: The Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Fund (SIE Fund) has appointed a collaborative coalition of ten organisations led by HKCSS as an intermediary to design, develop and operate an inclusive one-stop Gerontechnology Platform. This Platform is designed to link up different stakeholders on the supply and demand sides and enhance synergy by way of engagement, with the aim of fostering the development and application of gerontechnology. It establishes a Gerontechnology Testing Ground, which completed the testing of 10 theme-based gerontechnology products in residential care homes, facilitating product testing and feedback integration, and ensuring that technological solutions are both effective and user-centric.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 August 2024 - The Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS) is pleased to announce its inaugural participation in the 8th China (Guangzhou) International Elderly Health Industry Expo (EldExpo) from August 23 to 25 at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou. This strategic engagement underscores HKCSS's commitment to addressing the challenge of ageing population and advancing elderly care solutions through innovation and technology. Under the auspices of the Civil Affairs Bureau of Guangzhou Municipality and various industry stakeholders, this event serves as a premier platform for dialogue and collaboration. HKCSS's participation, featuring a dedicated "Hong Kong Zone" highlights the collective efforts of local innovation and technology enterprises and showcases the robust growth of Hong Kong's gerontechnology ecosystem., "Our participation in this distinguished expo not only enhances our understanding of the elderly care and technologies industry on the mainland but also solidifies the foundation for future collaborations within the Greater Bay Area. We anticipate this initiative will catalyze further developments in the gerontechnology sector and unlock new economic opportunities within the silver economy."Key Exhibitions and Initiatives by HKCSS at the EldExpo include:HKCSS organised local innovation and technology enterprises staged at "Hong Kong Zone":The Hong Kong delegation also includes nine local enterprises debuting their innovative gerontechnology products, covering health monitoring systems, computer vision-assisted rehabilitation tools, neurological rehabilitation aids, innovative gaming platform, brain-computer interface, virtual reality-based sports training, and cognitive rehabilitation training.Hashtag: #HKCSS #Gerontechnology #SocialService #Elderly

Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS)

The Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS) is a statutory body established in 1947. Together with our Agency Members, we uphold social justice and equality in our mission to advance the well-being of the Hong Kong community. The HKCSS is committed to building an impact-oriented, collaborative and innovative social service sector, and co-creating a better society with stakeholders across different sectors. The HKCSS has over 520 Agency Members, with service units throughout Hong Kong, providing high-quality social services to those in need.

