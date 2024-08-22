Collaborative Effort Set to Accelerate Growth and Expansion of Vietnamese Enterprises in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 August 2024 - SUNRATE, an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform announced that it has entered into a partnership with Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (VietCham Singapore) to empower Vietnamese enterprises looking to scale and operate in Singapore.As part of the partnership, members of VietCham Singapore can now tap into the resources and expertise of SUNRATE's Singapore and Vietnam business development representatives to help them navigate the complex world of international business expansion. This includes the capabilities to make payments via SUNRATE's business account to more than 190 countries and regions, transact in 130+ currencies and enjoy global collection services available in over 30 currencies, and collect funds in over 10 major international currencies as if they were local payments.Li Tao, Head of Growth, SUNRATE said, "As the leading global B2B payment platform for Emerging Asia, we are always exploring opportunities for like-minded partners such as VietCham Singapore. Our cutting-edge products and high-touch customer-centric services will empower and provide significant value for VietCham members as they seek to set up and scale their operations in Singapore".Mr Max Nguyen, Director of Viet Nam of Vietnam Chamber of Commerce Singapore, said "Partnering with SUNRATE is a strategic move that enables VietCham Singapore to offer more value-added services to our members while enhancing the organization's reputation and influence. This collaboration will contribute to the growth of Vietnamese businesses in Singapore, helping them operate more efficiently and expand into international markets"Recently, SUNRATE also announced its official launch in Vietnam , as the company continues to strengthen its global footprint, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.Hashtag: #SUNRATE #VietChamSingapore

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is an intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, SUNRATE has been recognised as a leading solution provider and has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.



With its global business headquarters in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, and Shanghai, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan, and is the principal member of both Mastercard and Visa.



To learn more about SUNRATE, visit https://www.sunrate.com/





About Vietnam Chamber of Commerce Singapore

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce in Singapore (https://vietcham.org.sg/), hereinafter referred to as "VietCham Singapore" was founded in 2013 with the primary objective of fostering a cohesive network for Vietnamese enterprises operating in Singapore.



Vietcham steadfastly committed to facilitating the success of their members. Should you be seeking to forge invaluable business affiliations, acquire comprehensive insights into the Singaporean market, enhance your professional acumen and sector-specific expertise, or avail of our diverse range of services, VietCham Singapore stands poised to assist.



VietCham acts as an effective bridge for individuals and organizations to promote commercial and trade relations between Vietnam and Singapore, bringing mutual benefits to both sides.



