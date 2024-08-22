The Group scoops no less than 12 accolades in the prestigious awards

Mr. Dung Pung, Business Planning Mgr., Group Property Development, Banyan Group

Mr. Roy Lau, SAVP, Group Property Development, Banyan Group

Mr. KP Ho, Founder & Executive Chairman, Banyan Tree Holdings

Mr. Stuart Reading, Managing Director, Group Property Development, Banyan Group

Mr. Niphon Kitisook, SAVP, Development Director, Group Property Development, Banyan Group

Ms. Angkana Sae-loo, Director of Sales, Group Property Development, Banyan Group

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 August 2024 - Banyan Group Residences, one of the leading and most pioneering property developers in Thailand has received an impressive 12 accolades in this year's Asia Pacific International Property Awards 2024-25, more than any other developer in the region.The prestigious awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry."An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence and so we are thrilled to have secured no less than 12 accolades this year, said Banyan Group Founder and Executive Chairman K P Ho.Banyan Group Residences secured the highest number of awards of any developer in Thailand."This recognition is a true testament to the hard work and talent of our entire team. Our dedication to innovation, exceptional design, and creating amazing experiences for our customers has led us to become a leader in Thailand's luxury development. The awards solidify our position to keep pushing the boundaries of luxury living in Asia and beyond," said Mr Ho.The 2024-2025 International Property Awards won by Banyan Group Residences are as follows:Banyan Tree Grand Residences Phuket Lagoon Pool Villas: Winner – Residential Development in the category of 10-19 Units for Thailand. Banyan Tree Residences Beach Residences: Winner – Luxury Condominium Development for Thailand. Banyan Tree Residences Creston Hill: Winner across 5 categories: Development Marketing, Residential Development (20+ Units), Apartment Development, Mixed Use Architecture, and Mixed-Use Development for Thailand. Laguna Lakelands: Lakeview Residences: Double winner – Residential Development of 20+ Units for Thailand, and Condominium Development for Thailand. Banyan Group Website: Winner – Developer Website for Thailand. Banyan Group Residences, proud recipients of 12 Asia Pacific International Property Awards 2024-25From left to right,

About Banyan Group

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans across 80 hotels and resorts, over 60 spas and galleries, and 14 branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme withBanyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Management Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.

