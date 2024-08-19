SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2024 – Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, has successfully concluded its highly anticipated Seller Summit Singapore 2024. This year's summit showcased diverse strategic initiatives crafted to enable sellers to optimise sales, streamline costs, and effectively penetrate a broader customer base, propelling their business growth and success.“E-commerce has become an integral part of our lives, and we are thrilled to support the growth of small businesses by providing them with the tools and resources to expand their reach. At Shopee, we are committed to empowering sellers through initiatives such as platform vouchers, enhanced fulfilment services, and livestream opportunities. By continuously investing in these solutions, we ensure that our sellers are well-positioned to thrive in the online marketplace,” said Chua Kel Jin, Director, Shopee Singapore.Shopee understands the importance of providing incentives for customers to encourage them to shop more, and this is why they have enhanced the Coins Cashback Program for participating sellers, offering increased priority platform vouchers and daily vouchers to attract more customers and boost sales. Sellers enrolled in the program also benefit from preferential shipping rates.Sellers offering coins cashback and free shipping vouchers have seen sales increase by up to 2.3 times. These benefits help sellers tap into Shopee's vast customer base and unlock their business potential.Increasingly, customers expect quicker and more efficient services for their online purchases. In fact, Shopee has seen a remarkable 6-fold surge in demand for Next Day Delivery (NDD) over the last six months.This is why the platform is investing in upgraded facilities and extending Shopee collection point operating hours to ensure prompt order fulfilment and provide buyers with added convenience.Buyers can now enjoy reduced shipping fees at as low as $1.99 for NDD orders, making fast and affordable deliveries a reality. Late deliveries will be covered by Shopee’s Buyer Compensation program . This provides buyers with a Shopee-sponsored voucher as compensation for any late deliveries. This voucher can be used for their next purchase, ensuring that buyers are still rewarded for their patience and understanding. These initiatives ensure a seamless shopping experience for buyers and increase seller competitiveness on the platform.Currently, users can also enjoy free shipping on many items throughout the platform through daily voucher drops. Shipping to any one of Shopee’s over 2,600 collection points throughout the island is also free.Sellers will also have more sales opportunities to look forward to in the year ahead.Shopee’s extended spike day campaigns on key sales events such as 9.9 and 11.11 now span three days instead of just one to generate more sales.This expands sellers' window to showcase products and capitalise on increased buyer activity, resulting in heightened sales opportunities.Sellers are set to reap substantial benefits with discount packages of up to 40% during the pivotal months of October, November, and December. These packages deliver significant cost reductions, empowering sellers to enhance profitability and drive success during key campaign periods.To further incentivise buyers during these campaign periods, Shopee is now offering three times more discount and cashback vouchers compared to the previous year, enabling sellers to attract new customers.Buyers increasingly expect more from e-commerce, prizing their user experience beyond transactions. Through livestreaming and its Affiliate Network, Shopee is able to effectively and meaningfully engage buyers.On Shopee Live, sellers can interact with potential buyers in real-time, showcasing their products, answering questions, and providing exclusive discounts during livestream sessions. Over the past year, Shopee has seen an increase of up to 700% in daily livestream orders, a testament to the exponential growth of this dynamic sales channel.Sellers can also tap into Shopee’s extensive Affiliate Network, which includes more than 65,000 affiliates, including key opinion leaders (KOLs) and key opinion consumers (KOCs). Reaching more than 2.5 million consumers, this provides a unique opportunity for sellers to leverage the influence of these affiliates to expand their consumer base.To ensure excellent buyer retention, Shopee provides top-notch support and reliable delivery services. The platform offers 24/7 chat support for both buyers and sellers, allowing them to seek assistance with their purchases or sales at any time of the day. This round-the-clock support ensures that buyers feel supported and can promptly address their queries, leading to enhanced satisfaction and repeat purchases.During the summit, Genecia Alluora, founder of Alluora, a local skincare and beauty brand , shared her experience and insights on how Shopee's resources and support have played a pivotal role in her journey.Genecia started her journey on Shopee with a small inventory of products and a big dream. With the user-friendly interface, comprehensive training resources, and marketing tools provided by Shopee, she was able to scale her operations and reach a wider audience.Reflecting on her experience, Genecia Alluora shared, "Shopee has been instrumental in our business growth. The platform provides us with valuable insights and analytics that help us understand consumer behaviour and make informed business decisions. Additionally, Shopee's marketing tools, such as sponsored product listings and targeted advertising campaigns, have helped us reach a larger customer base and drive sales."In a similar vein, Skechers , a renowned brand known for its exceptional performance in sales and operations, has found great success on Shopee. They choose to sell on Shopee because of its large user base, user-friendly interface, and efficient order management.Skechers recognizes the value of offering cashback and free shipping vouchers on Shopee. These promotions attract customers with immediate rewards, boost engagement, and drive more traffic to their store, resulting in higher sales volumes and increased customer satisfaction.Reflecting on their achievements, Skechers shared, "Shopee has been instrumental in our overall performance. The platform's marketing tools and features have helped us maintain our brand reputation and attract a wider customer base. Shopee has truly empowered us to excel in the e-commerce industry."With the tools and resources provided by Shopee at their disposal, many sellers like Genecia and Sketchers have found success with their businesses. By leveraging the resources and support provided by Shopee, sellers can unlock their business potential, drive conversions, and establish a strong presence in the e-commerce industry.With enhanced sales opportunities, improved business support, and a wider customer base, sellers can achieve unprecedented growth and establish themselves as leaders in the e-commerce marketplace. Join the vibrant Shopee community today Hashtag: #Shopee

Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.