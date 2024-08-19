Caltex Singapore - Yishun Station (Credit - Chevron Singapore)

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2024 - Chevron Singapore, which operates the retail brand Caltex, has announced the official opening of a new petrol station located in Yishun, Singapore. The grand opening, which takes place on Saturday, 24 August 2024, marks the addition of the 26petrol station to Caltex's network in Singapore and underscores Chevron Singapore's commitment to providing convenience and quality products to valued customers.Beyond the usual fuel products and services, the new Caltex station features a StarMart convenience store, which offers a wide range of daily essentials, pastries, beverages, and desserts, alongside value purchases and promotions.To celebrate the station's grand opening, Chevron Singapore is partnering with local food charity, Food from the Heart, to host a food donation drive aimed at giving back to the community. From 24 August 2024 until 30 September 2024, Chevron Singapore will match purchases of selected essential items like oil, rice, and breakfast items from the new station's StarMart and donate them to the beneficiaries of Food from the Heart. In addition, customers can also drop off their food items at a food donation box located within the service station."Chevron Singapore is committed to providing quality products and services through our Caltex brand." said Dean Gilbert, General Manager of International Products, Southeast Asia, Singapore. "The opening of our newest petrol station in Yishun aims to bring convenience and accessibility to essential services and quality fuels, while underscoring our dedication to supporting the community and fostering meaningful connections with residents."As part of its grand opening, Chevron Singapore is organising exciting activities and promotions for its customers. From 12pm onwards on 24 August 2024, the first 1,000 customers who visit the new Yishun station will enjoy an exclusive 30% discount on all grades of petrol and diesel.In addition, the first 200 customers who make a minimum purchase of $20 at Caltex Yishun's StarMart (can be combined with fuel) will get a chance to participate in the Caltex Boy Wall instant win or try their hand at the claw machine. Lucky winners stand a chance to walk away with Caltex merchandise and redeem goodie bags.Ayden Sng, Mediacorp artiste and Caltex Singapore Brand Ambassador since 2023, will make an appearance at the grand opening to interact with customers and add star power to the celebrations.Located at 1 Yishun Street 11, S768642, the new Caltex station provides convenience to customers round the clock. Customers can find a comprehensive range of quality fuels, including Platinum 98 with Techron, Premium 95 with Techron, Regular 92 with Techron, and Diesel with Techron D. Two 50kW DC charging points will also be available at the new Yishun station in the coming months.For more information, please visit www.caltex.com.sg. Hashtag: #Caltex

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Chevron Singapore

Chevron Singapore Pte. Ltd. markets the 88-year-young Caltex brand, which is Chevron's customer-facing brand in Asia Pacific and parts of the Middle East and Africa. The Caltex retail network in Singapore consists of 26 Caltex service stations and StarMart-branded convenience stores.



All Caltex service stations accept the CaltexGO mobile payment for fuel purchases. Products such as the Caltex with Techron® with Clean & Glide Technology™ petrol, Caltex Diesel with Techron® D and Havoline® motor oil are also available at all Caltex service stations.



In partnership with NTUC Link, the Plus! loyalty program also enables motorists to earn 2 LinkPoints for every litre of fuel purchased at Caltex.



For more information, visit www.caltex.com.sg.





Chevron

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry.



We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations, and grow lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen and other emerging technologies.



More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

