Melco Star Youth Talent Competition

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 August 2024 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment and the National Conditions Education (Macau) Association will jointly organize the third "Melco Star Macau Youth Talent Competition" to instill national pride and patriotism through education of Chinese culture. In alignment with Melco's "Splendors of China" goals of inculcating national pride at an early age, the competition has seen the combined participation of 2,360 students from 56 schools and arts organizations, delivering close to 300 Chinese cultural arts performances in dance, song and recital acts.With the largest number of entertainment attractions in Macau, nurturing and mentoring talent in the field of entertainment and creativity is a commitment for Melco.As part of its endeavor and to spot young local talent for future nurturing, it was announced that leading artistic directors in the field of entertainment will be part of the judging panel of the "Melco Star Macau Youth Talent Competition" finalist events. Esteemed judges from the competition include, Artistic Director of "The House of Dancing Water";, Founder and Creative Director of The Planet Entertainment;, renowned Chinese musician and producer;, former associate professor of the People's Liberation Army Art College;, Macao Orchestra Principal Cello; and, former judge of elite projects of China National Arts Fund.Details of the competition were shared at the event's launch ceremony held at Studio City on August 13. Guests of honor including, Deputy Director General of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR;, Director of the Department of Information and Public Diplomacy of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Macao;, Macao Deputy of the National People's Congress;, Macao member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference;, Head of the Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao SAR Government;, Head of the Vocational Training Department of Labour Affairs Bureau of Macao SAR Government;, Head of the Division of Youth Development of the Education and Youth Development Bureau of Macao SAR Government;, Member of the Legislative Assembly and, Chairperson of the Macao Catholic Schools Association, were welcomed by co-hosts, Chairman & CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment;, President of National Education (Macau) Association;, Melco Chief Advisor;, Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff to Melco Chairman & CEO;, Executive Vice President, Analytics and Gaming Operations;, Property President of City of Dreams Macau; and, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Marketing and General Manager of Altira Macau and Mocha Clubs.Celebrating the 75anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 25anniversary of Macau's return to the motherland, "Melco Star Youth Talent Competition" will continue to nurture patriotism through enhancing awareness and education on Chinese culture for youth in Macau. In recognition of the competition's esteemed reputation and acclaim, it has been proudly nominated as a supporting project of the "2024 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Youth Charity Association" hosted by the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation., said, "We are excited to co-host the 'Melco Star Youth Talent Competition' with the National Education (Macau) Association once again. This year's event will create and support talent development opportunities for youth in Macau by providing them with exposure to renowned maestros of the arts, including the talented team behind our iconic 'The House of Dancing Water' extravaganza."Melco continues to be committed to promoting national pride through education and awareness through our 'Splendors of China' program. We are grateful to the National Conditions Education (Macau) Association on our further collaboration to foster awareness, appreciation and pride in the young people of Macau through creativity and talent development.", said, "It is hoped that through the activities, young people in Macau will enhance their sense of belonging and identity to the country while understanding the profoundness of China's excellent traditional culture, to build cultural confidence, and cultivate a new generation with patriotic feelings of home and country."Hashtag: #melco #melcostar Wechat: 新濠博亚娱乐

