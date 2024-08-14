SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 August 2024 -With over 15 years of leadership experience at Rhenus Group, a globally leading logistics service provider, Gilles Delarue brings a wealth of expertise to his new role as Chief Financial Officer. He also has an extensive management background from his tenure at SARIA, where he has held key positions since 1998. He will succeed Egbert Bernsmeister, who was in charge as CFO and Management Board member of Rhenus Group for more than 13 years and will now transition to acting CFO at SARIA. In addition to his new CFO function at SARIA, he will also leverage his experience in other key areas of the RETHMANN Group, for example as a future member of the Supervisory Board of Transdev. The two executives are working closely to ensure a seamless handover. "We are delighted to welcome Gilles Delarue, a highly experienced leader with over 15 years of background within Rhenus Group, as our new CFO and member of the Group Management Board. His international experience and deep understanding of our company's DNA, strategic growth goals, and challenges make him uniquely qualified. At the same time, on behalf of the entire Rhenus Group, I would like to thank our long-standing Chief Financial Officer, Egbert Bernsmeister, for his significant contributions to Rhenus profitable growth. His dedication has been a driving force behind our transformation from a European-focused company to the global logistics leader we are today", said Dr. Marco Schröter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rhenus Group.In his new role, Gilles Delarue will oversee the Rhenus Group's finance division, which includes M&A, Finance, Controlling, Corporate Development, Legal, Compliance, and Insurance. Drawing on his extensive experience in financial management, the new CFO will ensure the Rhenus Group maintains financial stability and sustainability. "For almost two decades, I have known Gilles to be a passionate leader and outstanding financial advisor. He will be an excellent addition to our management board and successfully translate our growth strategy into consistent financial plans," said Tobias Bartz, CEO and Chairman of the Rhenus Group. "Gilles understands and lives our Rhenus DNA and values, which makes him ideally suited for his new role as CFO in a family-owned company. Not only does his new position improve results but also, makes our company future-proof for generations to come."The designated CFO currently holds several key management positions within the Rhenus Group, including Group Head of Compliance and Head of Group Shareholdings International. "I am thrilled to continue the Rhenus long-lasting success story as a family-owned organization and to further propel our ambitious growth trajectory. With the privilege of taking over a strong organization from Egbert, I am confident that together with our exceptionally skilled team, we will successfully protect assets for future generations", said Gilles Delarue.Gilles Delarue graduated with a degree in Business Administration from the Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf in 1997, marking the beginning of a remarkable 30-year career as a financial expert with leading international companies.Hashtag: #RhenusGroup

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 7.5 billion. 40,000 employees work at 1,320 business sites in more than 70 countries and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.

