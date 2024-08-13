(L to R) Mr Arthur Kiong, CEO of Far East Hospitality, receiving the GSTC certificate from Ms Hooi Kim Yeap, Certification Manager of Control Union Singapore

Oasia Hotel Downtown is part of Far East Hospitality’s 16 sites that have received GSTC certification as part of their commitment to sustainable tourism

Village Hotel Sentosa is part of Far East Hospitality’s 16 sites that have received GSTC certification

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 August 2024 - Far East Hospitality, Singapore's home-grown hospitality management company with an international presence has announced that all 16 of its hotels in the country have achieved the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Industry Criteria for Hotels Certification. With this accreditation, Far East Hospitality is now the hospitality group with the largest number of GSTC-certified sites in Singapore.This certification, recognised globally as a benchmark in sustainability, underscores Far East Hospitality's dedication to environmental stewardship and aligns with its mission to uphold the highest sustainable hospitality standards.Arthur Kiong, CEO of Far East Hospitality, stated,Far East Hospitality has conscientiously pursued sustainability initiatives, achieving this certification ahead of the 2025 target set by the Singapore Hotel Association (SHA) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).This journey includes the annual tracking and monitoring of energy, water, waste, and carbon emissions data, which contribute to Far East Hospitality Trust and Far East Orchard annual Sustainability Reports.Far East Hospitality has also created the Far More Sustainable framework, which encompasses initiatives to raise awareness about sustainability across its operations. These initiatives include actively encouraging guests to reuse towels and linens, implementing a carbon offset platform, eliminating single-use plastic water bottles, and switching to large amenity dispensers.Through the strategic engagement of suppliers and local communities, such as supporting children/youth beneficiaries and local businesses, these efforts further underscore Far East Hospitality's commitment to sustainable practices and enriching guests' experiences.Control Union is a global network of inspection operations and laboratories that specialises in independent, globally recognised certifications, including those approved by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). The GSTC sets and manages global sustainable travel and tourism standards, ensuring that accredited entities meet rigorous sustainability criteria. By working together, the Control Union and GSTC promote environmentally responsible practices within the industry.Seth Wang, General Manager of Control Union Singapore Pte Ltd, commented,Ms Ong Huey Hong, Assistant Chief Executive, Policy and Planning Group, and Chief Sustainability Officer, Singapore Tourism Board, said:Far East Hospitality's achievement signifies an advancement in its sustainability journey, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the hospitality industry dedicated to environmental and socially responsible practices.Hashtag: #FarEastHospitality #GSTCCertification #Sustainability #Hotel #Sustainable #FEH #Singapore #SustainablePractices #Hospitality #ServicedResidences

About Far East Hospitality

Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte Ltd (Far East Hospitality) is an international hospitality owner and operator with a diverse portfolio of 12 unique and complementary brands of hotels, serviced residences and apartment hotels, including Oasia, Quincy, Rendezvous, Village, Far East Collection, A by Adina, Adina Hotels, Vibe Hotels, Travelodge Hotels, Collection by TFE Hotels, The Interlude and MM:NT.



Far East Hospitality owns more than 10 hospitality assets and operates a combined portfolio of more than 16,500 rooms under its management across over 100 hotels and serviced residences in 10 countries – Australia, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore and Switzerland, with more in its development pipeline. In 2022, the group ranked amongst the top 100 hotel companies by HotelsMag.



Far East Hospitality is a 70-30 joint venture formed in 2013 between Far East Orchard Limited (a listed company under Far East Organization) and The Straits Trading Company Limited. In the same year, Far East Hospitality, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Far East Hospitality Investments (Australia) Pte Ltd, completed a 50-50 joint venture with Australia's Toga Group to form Toga Far East Hotels (TFE Hotels).



For more information, visit www.FarEastHospitality.com

