

PropertyGuru's Scents of Singapore



Home is more than just a physical space; it's about the people, the community, and the memories that shape us. This campaign aims to showcase Singapore by spotlighting diverse experiences and references from the communities.





Anchoring this campaign are two key initiatives: "Scents of Singapore" and "Heartland Heroes".





Scents of Singapore: Discover the Fragrances of Singapore's Neighbourhoods





Scents of Singapore is a heartfelt tribute to our diverse communities, each with its own unique aroma. PropertyGuru visited various neighbourhoods, where residents shared the distinctive scents that define their areas. In partnership with Oo La Lab, these memories and emotions were translated into evocative fragrances:

Bedok: A blend of old money charms and kampung vibes, featuring notes of metal, cedarwood, and paper.



Jurong: Inspired by the district's chocolate factories, with notes of cacao, woody, and vanilla.



Ang Mo Kio: Reflecting its industrial character, with strong aromas of anise, tobacco, and birch tar.



Sengkang: Known for its park connectors, captured in a refreshing orchard floral fragrance.



Woodlands: Evoking the aroma of bustling bazaars, with hints of fried chicken, pepper, thyme, and oregano.



Yishun: Bold and energetic, combining citrusy notes of orange and bergamot with playful hints of rosemary.



Singapore's Monsoon Soil: A refreshing reminder of the garden city, featuring notes of ozone, rain, and fresh leaves.





Check out PropertyGuru's TikTok (



@propertyguru ) for the 'Scents of Singapore' street interview series to see if you agree with folks on the street! Search for these districts on PropertyGuru.com for a little surprise to find out more about the scents.

Honouring Heartland Heroes



'Heartland Heroes' shines a spotlight on local individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities. These heroes were crowdsourced and nominated across several channels and sources; including PropertyGuru's social media presence. Through an out-of-home (OOH) campaign across Singapore, we honour heroes like Alex, a Tampines barber with over 40 years of service, and Aunty Alice, possibly Singapore's last female cobbler. By recognising these unsung champions, we aim to foster a deeper sense of local pride and connection.





Meet PropertyGuru's Heartland Heroes:

Ganesh Kumar, a gardener and the visionary behind Woodlands Botanic Gardens, has cultivated a green oasis, enhancing its biodiversity and community spirit. Bernard Ng, the owner of Ng Kim Lee Bakery at Beauty World, has been preserving the old-school charm of traditional Teochew pastries for the neighbourhood. Ang Kum Siong, a batik tailor in Holland Village, has been preserving traditional textiles since the 1970s. Skai, a Labradoodle, and its owner Adele bring joy to the Bukit Panjang community through Animal Assisted Intervention International. Mohammad Zaki, affectionately known as Alex by his kakis, is a barber at Scissors Plus who has served loyal customers in Tampines for over 40 years, making him a familiar face in the neighbourhood. Alicia Pulanco, a pet rescuer and feeder, dedicates her free time to rescuing and caring for Little India's stray pets. Priscilla Ong, founder of Project Love Lunch, has been selflessly giving to the Yishun neighborhoods through her initiative. Aunty Alice, possibly Singapore's only female cobbler, has been adding quaint charm to Tiong Bahru from her iconic hole-in-the-wall shop at Moh Guan Terrace for over 50 years.

"PropertyGuru has long been synonymous with homeownership, offering deep insights into consumer sentiments and preferences. But beyond the four walls, what truly makes a house a home? It's the vibrant communities, the scents that evoke cherished memories, and the profound sense of belonging. This National Day, we want to honour and celebrate the rich diversity, distinctive character, and heartfelt stories that make Singapore our beloved home," said Alex De Leon, Group Director of Consumer Marketing, PropertyGuru Group.



