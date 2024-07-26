The Arc is a new eco-friendly mixed-use development in Shoreditch, London, featuring extensive health and wellbeing credentials and amenities, 150,000 sq. ft office space and landscaped roof top gardens

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 July 2024 - Ghelamco, a renowned international property developer, proudly announces the official opening of The Arc in Shoreditch, London, to its first residents and commercial tenants. This milestone is marked by a significant influx of Asian buyers, a Tian Tian Market on site, a show home curated by Taiwanese-American interior designer, Dara Huang, and rooftop gardens designed by the creators of Singapore's Gardens by the Bay - highlighting a quartet of distinguished Asian connections.Notably, over a third of the newly developed homes have been purchased by Asian buyers, marking significant international interest. Among the nations, Chinese purchasers lead the acquisitions, followed by buyers from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan. To date, The Arc has sold over £35 million worth of apartments to such purchasers. Of these sales, 25% are buy-to-let investors and 75% own users, which includes parents buying homes for their children attending UK universities. Buyers were drawn by The Arc's aspirational design, wellness amenities, eco-friendly features and its prime location amid significant area regeneration. The Arc's Asian connections extend beyond its residential buyers too. Tian Tian Market, an Asian health food supermarket, has secured a 3,678 sq ft (341.7 sq m) retail space on the ground floor, committing to a fifteen-year lease. Whilst the rooftop gardens, meticulously crafted by Grant Associates - the experts behind Singapore's Gardens by the Bay - offer panoramic views, seating and BBQ areas. The gardens feature a diverse array of plants aimed at promoting urban biodiversity, including edible species and bee-friendly flowers.Meanwhile, world-renowned interior designer, Dara Huang, has curated a two-bedroom 1,000 sq ft apartment into a beautifully presented show home, which is on the market for £1.8million, boasting two terraces and landmark views of London to include St Pauls Cathedral and The Shard.Designed by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, the architects behind the Saatchi Gallery, The Arc draws inspiration from both Star Wars and New York's Meatpacking District. Now complete, the first set of residents have now moved in, whilst Tian Tian Market is set to open its doors any moment now. Overall, The Arc includes 100 one-to-three-bedroom apartments, 150,000 sq ft of commercial space and numerous amenities that include London's first UFC gym with rings and rope climbing, yoga studio, treatment rooms, golf simulator, 13-seat private cinema room, 236 cycle hub with showers and lockers and an open-air event space. The development also boasts a suite of certifications, including DGNB, BREEAM, WELL, WIREDSCORE, and SMART SCORE, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and occupant wellbeing.Eco credentials including being an all-electric building, a 30% reduction in carbon emissions, air source heat pumps, EPC-A rated homes and a 'blue roof' system for the reuse of grey water within the building. Communal spaces are also cleverly designed with features such as radiation-based heating and cooling systems to eliminate air flow and reduce the spread of bacteria and viruses. Whilst the ventilation system guarantees 15L/s per person of fresh air, greatly exceeding today's standards and contributing to a healthier and more pleasant environment. Meanwhile, vertical piers with setback spandrel panels maximise the amount of natural light, creating a stimulating environment, whilst artificial light is 100% LED and designed according to WELL standards.Situated at the crossroads of five vibrant districts – The City, Shoreditch, Old Street, Angel and Hoxton – The Arc benefits from excellent connectivity, with Old Street station undergoing major renovations and high-speed Crossrail services from Farringdon. Residents enjoy proximity to Shoreditch's creative scene and Clerkenwell's boutiques, as well as 10 Michelin-starred restaurants and some of London's most illustrious intellectual powerhouses, making it an ideal location for students and professionals alike. The Arc is Ghelamco's first UK development, with their second, The HiLight , currently under construction in Battersea. Scheduled for completion in summer 2026, The HiLight will offer 113 EPC-A rated luxury waterfront residences with panoramic views, alongside extensive amenities to include club room, cinema, fitness and wellness studio, meeting room and workspaces, sky bar, sports court, viewing platform and a sensory rooftop garden. The HiLight will also be carbon neutral and EDGE certified due to minimising and reducing energy and water usage by 20% compared to a standard structure. Sales launch this Autumn and interested purchasers can register via The HiLight's website.Internationally, Ghelamco is known for its sustainability credentials, with all of their developments to date awarded either 'Outstanding' or 'Excellent' BREEAM certification. Recently, they became the first developer in Poland to build photovoltaic farms as a part of its ESG strategy to guarantee Zero Carbon buildings in operation. Whilst Google, who are at the forefront of innovation themselves, recently purchased Ghelamco's office-complex, The Warsaw Hub, for their Polish headquarters in Warsaw in a €583m deal. Established in 1985 by Paul Gheysens, the family-owned business is now spearheaded in the UK by his 30-year old daughter Marie-Julie. Beyond creating urban homes, offices and retail, the developer's track record includes branded residences, golf courses, football stadiums and hotels.Knight Frank and Savills are appointed as residential agents for The Arc, with prices starting from £735,000 for a studio apartment.Hashtag: #Ghelamco #TheArc

