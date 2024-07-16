The Dorsett Kai Tak Wedding Journey*

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2024 - Opening its doors on September 26 Dorsett Kai Tak is set to be Hong Kong's most desired wedding destination. Believing true hospitality lies in attention to detail, Dorsett guides couples through their Wedding Journey - from planning to the big day - providing unparalleled personalised service every step of the way.● Pre-wedding meal plans with Nutrition Kitchen● Custom Signature Wedding Cocktail masterclass at Jin Bo Law, Dorsett Kai Tak's Skybar● A Signature Wedding Scent workshop with BeCandle● After party catering by Shake Shack● Complimentary 1-night stay at Premier City Sky View Room with breakfast for twostart from HK$12,388 for lunch and HK$16,388 for dinner (12 guests per table). Banquets take place in the impressive 415 sq.m Grand Ballroom, featuring 7m double-height ceilings and a 4K LED display.Couples can opt for anat the podium area, featuring an iridescent backdrop of the new "Pearl of the Orient" Hong Kong Stadium, for only an additional HK$388 per person.For more details on the wedding package, please visit the Dorsett Kai Tak Wedding Package Inspired by marina lifestyle, the new Dorsett Kai Tak flagship hotel will offer balcony suites and interconnecting room options. The hotel will also feature a Presidential Harbour View Pool Suite with its own 10-metre lap pool, and Garden Penthouse Harbour View Two-Bedroom Suite.Hashtag: #DorsettHospitalityInternational #DorsettKaiTak

About Dorsett Hospitality International