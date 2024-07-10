FAM Solutions Privacy Pods offer a convenient alternative to traditional meeting rooms, allowing teams to hold discussions, brainstorm, and collaborate without disrupting the entire workspace.

LED Motion Sensor Technology: Automatically activates LED lights and the ventilation fan, ensuring energy efficiency when the booth is unoccupied.



Power Integration: Each booth incorporates a 3-pin power socket and two USB ports, allowing users to seamlessly connect their devices.



Superior Soundproofing: Utilising 50 kg/㎥ rock wool, these office pods provide soundproofing, minimising distractions and fostering focused work environments.



Durability and Safety: The use of 10mm thick tempered and laminated glass ensures a safe and comfortable interior.



Heavy-Duty Wheels: These enable easy relocation of the booths within the office space.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2024 - As offices adapt to the evolving needs of a post-pandemic workforce, FAM Solutions, a leading provider of innovative office furniture solutions, is proud to unveil its range of innovative meeting booths. Designed to address the growing demand for privacy and focused work environments in open-plan offices, these customisable office pods offer a blend of functionality, style, and modern technology.The shift towards open-plan offices has transformed the way most businesses operate. While promoting collaboration and a sense of community, open spaces often lack the privacy needed for confidential calls, focused work, or video conferencing. FAM Solutions' meeting booths bridge this gap by providing dedicated spaces for individuals or small teams to conduct meetings, brainstorm ideas, or work without distractions.Unlike traditional meeting rooms, FAM Solutions’ office privacy booths are designed to optimise user experience and promote workplace productivity. Some of their key features include:"As workplaces evolve to accommodate the changing needs of employees, our soundproof booths provide quiet, private spaces within the bustling office environment to promote productivity and well-being. With our meeting booths, we empower businesses to create harmonious workspaces where collaboration thrives and individual focus is respected," shares Randy, Founder of FAM Solutions.FAM Solutions is extending free site visits to the first 50 businesses submitting enquiries. This visit includes a comprehensive consultation to assess the business’s requirements and recommendations on the ideal booth size and location within the office space. Interested parties can quote thewhen contacting FAM Solutions to benefit from this complimentary service, valid for one year until July 2025 or until fully redeemed.Hashtag: #FAMSolutions

About FAM Solutions

FAM Solutions is Asia's one-stop destination for ergonomic office furniture, offering a comprehensive range of products tailored to enhance workplace comfort and productivity. Specialising in ergonomic solutions, FAM Solutions is dedicated to providing innovative office furniture, including their latest offering: soundproof office pods. From ergonomic chairs to height-adjustable desks and meeting booths, every piece of office furniture is crafted to elevate the workplace experience.



Find out more here.







