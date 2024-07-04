HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 July 2024 - The Entrepreneurs Summer Cooperation Conference 2024 and the TOJOY Entrepreneur Incubator 3.0 Strategic Launch were held in Beijing, China. The conference highlighted five key investment sectors, which attracted more than 30 unicorn and potential unicorn projects that were showcased and opened up collaboration opportunities. On the other hand, as TOJOY approaches its 33rd anniversary, the company officially launched its Entrepreneur Incubator 3.0 strategy

GE Jun Co-Chair of the Board of TOJOY Shared Group stated in his remarks that the TOJOY Entrepreneur Incubator 3.0 strategy will provide stronger support for innovative enterprises on their path to becoming unicorns.





The conference was jointly organized by the China Business Federation and TOJOY Shared Group. Attendees included former Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann, President of the China Association of Listed Companies Song Zhiping, Executive Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Business Federation Wang Min, President of the Beijing Yaoyang Charity Foundation Jiang Dan, and GE Jun, Co-Chair of the Board of TOJOY Shared Group, Chairman of Board and CEO of TOJOY Enterprise Services, along with over a thousand entrepreneurs.



Advertisement

The conference focused on five key investment sectors in the new economy





Over 30 unicorn and potential unicorn projects from these high-growth sectors were featured, gathering to share collaboration and development opportunities. This showcased the emergence of a new batch of innovative enterprises poised to drive China's economic transformation.





In the opening remarks, Wang Min, Executive Chairman and Secretary-General of the China Business Federation, stated that "Cooperation is the source of development and the foundation for win-win outcomes. Many traditional entrepreneurs have found transformation paths through platforms, while many new economy innovative enterprises have achieved accelerated growth through platform empowerment, creating new value for society."





In his remarks, GE Jun Co-Chair of the Board of TOJOY Shared Group, Chairman of Board and CEO of TOJOY Enterprise Services, stated that "China's economy is currently at a critical stage of transformation and upgrading, with technological innovation leading economic development. However, in his view, the primary productive force for realizing economic transformation is not just technology itself, but the entrepreneurial spirit that supports technological creation."



Advertisement

When discussing how to address the issue of a decline in the number of new unicorn enterprises, GE Jun believes that the ability to leverage effective resources to drive the development of innovative enterprises is the key. He stated that the TOJOY Entrepreneur Incubator 3.0 strategy will provide stronger support for innovative enterprises on their path to becoming unicorns.





Entrepreneur Incubator 3.0 Strategy: Building a Collaborative Incubation Ecosystem





"Entrepreneur Incubator 3.0" is an entrepreneur incubating ecosystem developed based on TOJOY’s accumulated experience over the years. To explain with an equation, Entrepreneur Incubator 3.0 = CEO × (Advanced Model + Advanced Mechanism + Platform Empowering + Partnership). By integrating the five dimensions of the equation, TOJOY provides comprehensive acceleration services to enterprises and incubates business leaders and leading enterprises for the new era.





Currently, the TOJOY Boss Cloud has registered users exceeding 4.5 million. It holds thousands of offline events and tens of thousands of online events annually. Leveraging its powerful entrepreneur resource sharing platform and self-operating management mechanism that brings happiness to its entrepreneurs, TOJOY has successfully incubated hundreds of unicorn and near-unicorn enterprises. It has constructed a more open, intelligent and efficient entrepreneurial incubation ecosystem, expanding its incubation services to cover the full life cycle of an entrepreneur's personal growth.





Hashtag: #Fintech #Incubator #Entrepreneur

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.