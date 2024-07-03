Embracing a new focus, Zest Clinic provides transformative journeys with personalised treatments to enhance health, performance, and physical appearance.

SINGSPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2024 - Zest Clinic is pleased to announce its relocation to a new clinic at Parkway Medical Centre. Moving from its current location within Parkway Parade Mall, the new clinic spanning 1,500sqft, will focus on offering personalised treatments from aesthetics to men's and women's health, as well as longevity solutions, to maximise one's health, performance, and physical appearance.Zest Clinic believes that optimal health is the cornerstone of longevity and a fulfilling life. Guided by this principle, Zest Clinic serves as a sanctuary where medical science and aesthetics converge, offering cutting-edge treatments and personalised care to help individuals achieve their best selves. From advanced skincare solutions to transformative non-surgical procedures such as Lasers, Zest Clinic offers technologies that enable an all-round experience for those who seek to enhance their well-being and Aesthetics.Founded by Dr. Sankeerth Reddy and Dr. Tiffany Yeo-Reddy, Zest Clinic's comprehensive approach combines predictive and preventive medicine with meticulously tailored treatments to meet the unique health and beauty goals of those under their care.At the new location, Zest Clinic will not only boast state-of-the-art technology for skincare and Aesthetic medicine but also feature a VO2 Max Metabolic Analyser and FAR-infrared thermal therapy to stimulate cellular metabolism, potentially enhancing the body's regenerative abilities. In addition, Zest Clinic offers complete well-being solutions for a host of health concerns, including longevity, weight management, men and women's health and pain management.Zest Clinic invites everyone to begin their journey to better health and well-being at their new location in Parkway Parade. Zest Clinic is located at 80 Marine Parade Road #05-04/05 Parkway Parade Medical Centre, Singapore 449269. For any enquiries please, call or whatsapp +65 9176 9378, or visit zest.clinic .Hashtag: #zestclinic #longevity #Clinic #Parkwayparade #aesthetics #menshealth #womenshealth #skincare

