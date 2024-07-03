Advertisement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2024 - Goldstream Investment Limited (stock code: 1328.HK) announced that on 28 June 2024 its wholly-owned subsidiaries and the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Hony Capital Group Limited signed three respective agreements, including Feasible Result agreement, USFL agreement and TechStar agreement, and proposed to acquire three high-quality assets of Hony Capital Group Limited at a total acquisition consideration of approximately US$38 million.The consideration for shares for sale of Feasible Result is US$26 million. Upon the completion of the transaction, Goldstream Investment Limited will indirectly own 30% of Feasible Result. Feasible Result indirectly owns 100% equity interest in Shanghai Li Fung, which is in turn the registered owner of LiFung Plaza. LiFung Plaza was jointly built by Fung Holdings (1937) Limited and Hony Capital Group Limited, which is located in the core area of the Shanghai science and technology innovation hub - Caohejing Hi-Tech Park, and the park's positioning fully fits with Shanghai's plan to build a "3+6" new industrial system. It has transformed into a vibrant community centered around the AI and fashion industries, drawing in a cluster of technology and new economy companies to settle in.The consideration for shares for sale of USFL is US$5 million. Upon the completion of the transaction, Goldstream Investment Limited will indirectly own 32% of USFL. The sole assets of USFL will be 908,000 Advaccine Shares and USFL will not have any liabilities. Advaccine is a leading biotechnology enterprise incorporated in China, the shares of which were listed and traded on the NEEQ in February 2023 (stock code: 874055). The principal business activities of Advaccine are to develop and produce innovative vaccines and drugs based on its antigen technology platform, adjuvant technology platform and drug delivery technology platform. The RSV vaccine developed by Advaccine is one of the fastest developing products in China and is expected to complete phase II clinical trials by 2024.The total consideration for shares for sale and warrants for sale of TechStar is US$6.877 million. TechStar is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed in the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong focusing on the acquisition of high-growth companies in the "new economy" sector in China (stock and warrant codes are 7855 and 4855, respectively). The successful De-spac Transaction will provide TechStar with potential value growth opportunities.The Directors of Goldstream Investment Limited (excluding the independent non-executive directors) believe that the strategic acquisition assets were carefully selected from the existing investments of Hony Capital Group Limited, with high quality and favourable terms, which can effectively improve the capital base and market capitalization of Goldstream Investment Limited. In the future, shareholders can expect further high-quality asset injections by Hony Capital Group Limited on favorable terms, which is conducive to the share price and market performance of Goldstream Investment Limited.Hashtag: #GoldstreamInvestment

