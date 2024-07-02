EANAN inks Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with University of Dubai, Xi'an Jiaotong University and Zhuji SRJ Materials Laboratory to foster international cooperation in applied sciences

DUBAI, UAE - EQS Newswire - 2 July 2024 - EANAN Al Samma ( https://EANAN.ae/ ), a UAE-based technology company leading the next evolutionary step in transportation through advanced air mobility (AAM), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the University of Dubai (UD), Xi'an Jiaotong University (XJTU) and Zhuji SRJL Materials Laboratory to foster international cooperation in applied sciences and expand the dissemination of academic and research information.The MoU was signed by Dr Eesa M. Al Bastaki, President of UD, Raymund Scheffler, Shareholder at EANAN, Mr. Cheng Jin, Member of Standing Committee of University Board of XJTU and Dr Lei Li, Executive Director of SRJL during a ceremony in the presence of representatives from all stakeholders. This collaboration is set to enhance academic exchange among faculty, postdoctoral fellows, and students, thereby enriching the academic and practical experience for all parties involved.As part of this collaboration, a state-of-the-art laboratory will be established at the University of Dubai. This facility aims to promote collaborative efforts between the parties, advance academic research, integrate theoretical knowledge with practical experience, provide students with hands-on training in their field, and strengthen the connections between experts and students from diverse backgrounds. These key objectives align with the rapidly growing Advanced Aerial Mobility industry in the UAE, one of the fastest-expanding markets in aerospace.: "We are honoured to collaborate with the key academic and industry specialists including the University of Dubai, XJTU and SRJL to contribute to the development of the field of air mobility. This MOU will allow us to leverage our combined strengths to develop innovative technologies and solutions that will drive the future of the air mobility sector. We look forward to working closely with our partners to foster competence exchange, cultivate talent, and make a tangible impact on the industry."The setting up of an exclusive laboratory at Dubai holds significance as it seeks to further strengthen ties between the UAE and China, fostering innovation and technological advancements through shared expertise and resources.: "We, at the University of Dubai, are pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with EANAN, one of the leading technology companies in the UAE, along with XJTU and SRJL. This important agreement aims to strengthen academic cooperation and create a fruitful platform for scientific research. It further aligns with our mission to establish deep collaboration between the UAE and international academic and business societies as well as to establish robust ties to different cultures. Furthermore, we are thrilled to be part of this key partnership as it plays a vital role in supporting the UAE's ambitious goal to become a global leader in the air mobility and electric motors industry by promoting the development of innovative technologies in this sector.""XJTU is currently pursuing a strategy for integration of education and industries. Collaborations with UD, EANAN, SRJL through this MoU are a very important part of this strategy and will be mutually beneficial to all the parties involved. The establishment of the joint laboratory will certainly provide a great opportunity for academic and research staff to get insight into the related fields. The platform will serve as an important base for achieving remarkable progress in science, research and industries in the future. Moreover, it will act as an important link among our partners, as well as between China and the UAE, promoting cooperation and strengthening the friendship between the people in the two countries.""As a high-energy R&D and industrial incubation platform based on international cooperation, the SRJL focuses on the research of key common technologies in material surface treatment and material body enhancement. The establishment of this joint laboratory signifies that we will engage in deeper cooperation in broader fields such as new materials, new energy equipment, and aircraft power systems. We will work together with a more pragmatic attitude and keen insight to overcome difficulties on the path of scientific research and pursue higher technological achievements."In line with the collaboration, the University of Dubai will offer all on-site support and facilities required for the establishment of the laboratory while EANAN will be responsible for confirming its functionality. The MOU enables parties to send delegates to learn each other's educational system and curriculum design. Additionally, the agreement mandates that postdoctoral from all of the parties should fulfil the requirements set forth by the receiving party to be admitted to a degree-granting or non-degree-granting programme.Established in Dubai, EANAN is the first company to deliver autonomous multi-copter and flying wing aircraft from its production facility in the country surpassing the rigorous demands and regulatory requirements of the aviation industry.Hashtag: #EANAN

About EANAN:

EANAN is a UAE technology company leading the next evolutionary step in transportation through advanced air mobility (AAM). Based in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), Dubai South, we are the first company to make advanced unmanned aircraft in Dubai. We engineer, produce, and operate a fleet of heavy cargo and vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that safely, efficiently, and securely transport people and goods across any environment, for every type of need.



From congestion-free travel to faster delivery of goods and from assisting emergency response to monitoring remote facilities, AAM's potential to transform economies and societies, making transportation more accessible, efficient, and environmentally friendly is unlimited. We've brought together an ecosystem of local and international experts to deliver autonomous multi-copter and flying wing aircraft from our local production facility, designed, and engineered to exceed the rigorous demands and regulatory requirements of the aviation industry.



Born in Dubai, we nurture Emirati talent, imagination, and ingenuity, with the aim of becoming the first commercially operating air mobility company in the city. For more information please visit, https://EANAN.ae/





About University of Dubai:

The University of Dubai (UD) has become home to multi-talented students, distinguished staff and world-class faculty members with diverse multicultural backgrounds. The University has developed a well-established educational platform for research opportunities through its advanced campus resources, laboratories and centers.



From local conferences and seminars to international summits, the University of Dubai has played an integral role in fostering connections, promoting youth empowerment and building a liaison between the professional and the academic communities.



The University of Dubai offers an extraordinary variety of business, law, engineering and IT programs that aim to educate and raise entrepreneurs and leaders of the future.



