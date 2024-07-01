Advertisement

Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2024 - Clubpets has announced the SG Pet Festival 2024 , scheduled to take place from August 2nd to 4th at the Marina Bay Sands Singapore Convention Centre from 10 AM to 8 PM. Recognised as the biggest pet event in Singapore, this festival offers a celebration of pets and pet owners, bringing together pet enthusiasts from all over Singapore to celebrate their love for pets and learn more about pet care.The SG Pet Festival 2024 will feature an array of activities, including workshops, talks, contests, and opportunities for pet enthusiasts to connect. Visitors can expect to find the latest trends in pet care, nutrition, and wellness, making this a must-visit event for anyone interested in the well-being of their pets. Highlights include the chance to win $30,000 in cash rebates, along with over $10,000 in lucky draw prizes. This event marks the first time that pets will be allowed inside Marina Bay Sands Convention Halls.Visitors can look forward to engaging with both local and unique international vendors from countries such as Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Indonesia, and Malaysia, providing a diverse and enriching experience. With over 200 vendors and more than 300 brands participating, consumers will have a wide variety of choices for shopping, including pet food, treats, supplements, toys, fashion apparel, collars and leashes, accessories, and customisable pet-themed gifts. Moreover, the event will offer free microchipping of cats on a registration basis, and attendees can collect free tote bags and cute premiums, subject to terms and conditions.The SG Pet Festival 2024 by Clubpets promises to be an unforgettable event, uniting pet lovers and offering a platform for exploration and celebration. Clubpets has a rich history of fostering a supportive community for pet owners in Singapore, continually expanding its services and resources to meet the needs of pet enthusiasts. In addition to its publishing and event organising efforts, Clubpets is committed to fostering a vibrant and supportive community for pet owners. The SG Pet Festival 2024 is part of this ongoing mission to create platforms where pet enthusiasts can gather, share experiences, and learn from one another. By organising such events, Clubpets aims to enhance the overall pet-owning experience and promote the well-being of pets across Singapore.Clubpets stands as Singapore's longest-running and only pet-dedicated media company. For over two decades, Clubpets has been curating comprehensive pet-related content through its pets magazine e-marketplace , digital articles, and engaging audience on various social media platforms. Clubpets' successful pet events, both physical and online, have further strengthened the bond with its followers and vendors.Dedicated to supporting pet owners with up-to-date information on pet care, nutrition, and wellness, Clubpets continues to be a trusted resource in the pet community.For more information on Clubpets and its wide range of resources, please visit https://www.clubpets.com.sg/ Hashtag: #Clubpets #SGPetFestival2024

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.