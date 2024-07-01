BCG subsidiary INVERTO Opens New Offices in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta

Fahad Anwar to Lead Both Offices as Managing Director

With the launch in Southeast Asia, INVERTO aims to provide its clients regional support

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Newsaktuell - 1 July 2024 - INVERTO, a subsidiary of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) specializing in procurement and supply chain management, is expanding into Southeast Asia with new offices in Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. INVERTO has appointed Fahad Anwar to lead these new offices as the Managing Director for Southeast Asia.INVERTO's new offices will serve clients throughout the ASEAN region, extending the consultancy's presence from Europe and the US to a global one. "The ASEAN region has experienced tremendous growth over the past two decades. This expansion enables us to support our local clients in maximizing the impact of their procurement and supply chain strategies. I am thrilled to welcome Fahad to the INVERTO team. His deep expertise across a broad range of industries will significantly enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value and growth in Southeast Asia." said Daniel Weise, CEO of INVERTO and Global Leader of BCG's Procurement business."The expansion into Southeast Asia is a major milestone for INVERTO. Our cutting-edge offering, and track record of global success enable us to offer innovative and effective solutions tailored to this region's unique challenges. We're excited to strengthen our presence here and drive substantial impact for our clients," said Alex Dolya, Managing Director and Partner at BCG and Leader of BCG's Operations practice in Asia Pacific.INVERTO's newly appointed Managing Director, Fahad Anwar, brings over 20 years of experience in procurement and supply chain management across continents. His expertise spans procurement strategy and transformation projects across multiple sectors including utilities, consumer goods, telecommunications, and the public sector. "INVERTO's singular focus on procurement and supply chain management, along with expert-led teams, has achieved remarkable success in recent years. I am thrilled to shape INVERTO's presence in this dynamic and thriving region and drive concrete value for our ASEAN clients," said Fahad Anwar.Hashtag: #INVERTO

About INVERTO

INVERTO is one of the leading international specialists for strategic procurement and supply chain management. The management consultancy supports companies from the development to the implementation of effective strategies and assists them in the transformation of their operating models. As a subsidiary of the Boston Consulting Group, INVERTO identifies and realizes value potentials including cost reductions, resilience, and sustainability.



INVERTO has over 500 employees at 16 locations in 13 countries. With proven methodologies, in-depth expertise and a hands-on approach, INVERTO guarantees measurable results for companies from all industries, as well as the world's leading private equity firms.



For more information, please visit www.inverto.com/en/





