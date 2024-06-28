Advertisement

(new)(28 new, 1 moved from MICHELIN Selected)(40 new)HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 June 2024 - During the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony 2024 held at the InterContinental Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, Michelin has officially unveilededition, revealing its much-awaited full restaurant selection: the coveted Star ratings, the MICHELIN Selected, and the popular Bib Gourmand.The newly released Guide showcases 164 establishments – with 7 one MICHELIN Star (), 58 Bib Gourmand (), and 99 MICHELIN Selected entries (). Among new additions to the Guide, 10 are from Hanoi, 26 from Ho Chi Minh City) and 36 from Da Nang.According to, Da Nang -- a new additional city to the MICHELIN Guide's second edition in Vietnam -- has enriched MICHELIN Guide's choices with its unique local eateries and delicacies, representing the central Vietnamese cuisine that embodies the culinary influences of French, Chinese, and other Southeast Asian cultures.," said Gwendal Poullennec.The 2 newcomers awarded one MICHELIN Star are:], a restaurant offering creative European dishes with Vietnamese influences, plus optional wine pairing; and], a restaurant serving a 5- or 7-course set menu featuring top-notch ingredients from Vietnam, France and Japan.The only restaurant promoted from the MICHELIN Selected to receive one MICHELIN Star is:], a restaurant offering a wide range of à la carte and set menus that respect Canton's culinary heritage, with its dim sum menu available only during lunchtime.The MICHELIN Green Star highlights establishments at the forefront of the industry for their sustainable practices and dining experiences that combine culinary excellence with outstanding eco-friendly commitments.The number of Bib Gourmand eateries is double last year's list, featuring a total of 58 establishments. Out of the 29 new entries, 16 are from Da Nang; 5 from Hanoi; and 8 from Ho Chi Minh City.The 16 new entries from Da Nang include:, a 24/7 casual spot offering rice dishes during the day and seafood at night; and, a street food venue famous for mì quảng with the flavorsome orange-red shrimp broth, and noodles topped with a choice of quail egg, pork, shrimp, meatballs, or springy jelly fish.A selection of 99 establishments listed in the MICHELIN Selected category: 33 in Hanoi 47 in Ho Chi Minh City and 19 in Da Nang These restaurants earn their places on the list as they show the potential of either being promoted to a MICHELIN Star, or to a Bib Gourmand.The new MICHELIN Selected establishmentsinclude:, a street food eatery serving delectable bánh cuốn; and, a restaurant offering a mix of classic and contemporary Vietnamese cuisine. Thoseinclude:, a restaurant offering tasty vegetarian dishes;, a bistro specializing in French cuisine; and, a restaurant with an Eastern Asian dining concept.Last but not the least, the new MICHELIN Selected establishmentsinclude:, a restaurant offering "mi quảng" noodles;, a no-frills eatery serving traditional seafood dishes; and, a steakhouse serving seafood and premium imported beef on wood-fired grills.This year, the Young Chef Award is given tofroma new MICHELIN Selected restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City.This year's Sommelier Award is presented tofrom, the only restaurant in Da Nang that is awarded one MICHELIN Star.This year's Service Award is given tofroma MICHELIN Selected restaurant in Da Nang.Hashtag: #MichelinGuide

