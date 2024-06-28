Transforming the employee experience in a modern workplace and accelerating the adoption of digital access infrastructure in Asia’s commercial real estate

(Photo 2: The entrance of the AIRSIDE office tower)

(Photo 3: Nan Fung NF Touch and Employee Badge in Apple Wallet)

(Photo 4: Gain access to secured area with a simple tap of an iPhone or Apple Watch on a door’s NFC-enabled lock)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 June 2024 - Nan Fung Group (Nan Fung), a privately-held conglomerate with global interests in real estate development, has partnered with HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, to introduce a new employee badge in Apple Wallet for Nan Fung's AIRSIDE commercial property. Located at the heart of the new Central Business District in Kai Tak, the 32-storey Grade A innovative office complex is one of the first employee badge implementations in Apple Wallet in Asia's commercial real estate powered by HID.Employees can now safely and easily gain access to the AIRSIDE office tower with just a simple tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch. The HID-enabled solution will allow AIRSIDE's office tenants and their employees to seamlessly and securely add their employee badge to Apple Wallet and tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock office doors, turnstiles, elevators, key card-protected amenity spaces, and even copy machines — eliminating the need to open an app or present a traditional, plastic access key.Nan Fung employee badge in Apple Wallet helps deliver a convenient and contactless experience. Employees can add their employee badge to Apple Wallet after an initial set-up through Nan Fung Group's NF Touch App. Once added, the badge will give them access to enter the AIRSIDE office building, office space and shared amenity spaces. Unlike the physical cards, there is no waiting time for gaining building credentials and access for new employees.Once an employee badge is added and activated in Apple Wallet, employees can hold their device near a door's NFC-enabled lock to seamlessly access secured areas. With Express Mode, employees don't need to unlock their device to use their badge in Apple Wallet. If an iPhone needs to be charged, employees can still use their device to access their office or amenity areas with Power Reserve.Employee badges in Apple Wallet are stored on personal devices and take full advantage of the privacy and security built into iPhone and Apple Watch. When AIRSIDE employees use a badge in Apple Wallet, it is never shared with Apple or stored on Apple servers. If their iPhone or Apple Watch is misplaced, the owner of the device can promptly use the Find My app to lock the device and help locate it.The partnership with HID has reaffirmed Nan Fung's vision for AIRSIDE as the flagship development in the heart of Kowloon, a definitive pioneer of innovation. By seamlessly integrating this secure and convenient access solution on iPhone or Apple Watch, Nan Fung is pleased to offer an enhanced experience for AIRSIDE tenants and their employees.Jerry Wang, Regional Head, North Asia, Physical Access Control Solutions at HID said, "Mobile devices have become an integral part of our daily lives, both personally and professionally. The integration of HID-enabled employee badges represents a significant leap forward, merging advanced security, effortless accessibility and unparalleled convenience that will transform the modern workplace. Our collaboration with Nan Fung celebrates more than a partnership; it marks a significant milestone in creating spaces that are as dynamic and adaptable, reshaping the experience of every employee who walks through the doors of AIRSIDE."Billy Hui, Executive Director of Hong Kong Property, Nan Fung Group, said: "At Nan Fung, we prioritize the comfort and satisfaction of our valued office tenants and their employees by embracing technology and forward-thinking solutions. We are thrilled to announce our partnership with HID, which has revolutionized the access experience for both our tenants and employees. This significant advancement marks a new era of convenience and efficiency within our organization. Looking ahead, we are eager to explore additional opportunities to further enhance the office employee experience."Nan Fung remains committed to embracing technological advancements and continually seeks innovative solutions across all aspects of its operations. By partnering with HID and using its Mobile Access solution, the process of granting employee credentials has been digitalized, offering a more convenient and seamless experience. Additionally, tenants and employees at AIRSIDE can leverage the tenant portal for various purposes, including accessing the building, scheduling visitor appointments, reviewing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance, browsing the latest building circulars, and requesting office services, thereby enhancing value for customers and business partners. Employees can also download and use the NF Touch App to access the exclusive tenant-only offers to the AIRSIDE building, its facilities, and all the necessary tools for productivity. NF Touch is Nan Fung's unique loyalty program which not only curates' exclusive privileges for members, but also encourages them to lead a healthy and green lifestyle, while supporting NGOs that care for those in need in our community.

About AIRSIDE

AIRSIDE is a 1.9 million sq. ft. mixed-use commercial development in the Kai Tak area. Situated in Kowloon's Central Business District, the 47-storey development comprises a 32-storey Grade A office, and a 700,000 sq. ft. multi-storey shopping mall interconnected with an underground shopping street. AIRSIDE embraces a new urban lifestyle concept of "Wholeness", integrating sustainable living with cultural and lifestyle experiences.



About Nan Fung Group

Nan Fung Development Limited is a subsidiary of the Nan Fung Group, one of the largest privately held conglomerates in Hong Kong with global interests in real estate development and investment. Nan Fung holds a well-diversified and substantial financial investment portfolio. The Group was founded in 1954 and has a track record spanning more than 50 years with over 165 projects including residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The Group also strategically focuses on first-tier cities in mainland China and recognises attractive opportunities for development and investment overseas, including New York and London.



In recent years, the Group has expanded its investment focus to ICE (Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship), exemplified by its signature project, The Mills, a revitalisation of its legacy yarn factories into a hub promoting techstyle (intersection of technology and style) and an integrated destination housing an experiential shopfloor, startup incubator, and cultural museum. The Group has also made significant progress in investments related to life sciences in the US via Pivotal; and in mainland China via an affiliate, New Frontier, which focuses on healthcare, elderly care, education, and new technology.



About HID

HID powers the trusted identities of the world's people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID has over 4,500 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.



