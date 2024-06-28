Determined Indonesian Student Thrives at CUHK’s Global Economics and Finance programme

Programme Details: CUHK's Global Economics and Finance (GLEFN) Programme

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 June 2024 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is thrilled to welcome rising star Beatrice Valerina Djayasaputra to its prestigious Global Economics and Finance (GLEFN) programme. This determined Indonesian scholar is already making waves with her impressive achievements and inspiring insights.Beatrice graduated at the top of her class from the renowned SMAK 1 BPK Penabur high school in Jakarta. She shared that Hong Kong has become an increasingly popular study destination for students from her school, drawn by the city's world-class universities and unparalleled career opportunities, especially in the finance sector. "Hong Kong is just a 5-hour flight from Indonesia, making it an incredibly accessible hub for us," Beatrice noted enthusiastically.When it came to choosing a university, Beatrice was immediately drawn to CUHK's stellar reputation as one of Asia's academic powerhouses. The university's generous scholarship offerings and vibrant Indonesian community on campus were also major factors. "CUHK's beautiful campus environment and guaranteed 3 to 4 years on-campus housing were the icing on the cake," she added.Beatrice is thriving in the GLEFN programme, which has exceeded her high expectations. "The courses align with my interests in finance and economics, and the programme provides great resources and a supportive community to help me grow," she shared. Beatrice, a former science student, has been grateful for the unwavering support of her professors and teaching assistants as she transitions into the world of economics and finance.Looking ahead, Beatrice plans to launch her career in Hong Kong's thriving finance and consulting industries before ultimately returning to make her mark in Indonesia. "The Indonesian community at CUHK is growing stronger every day, and the university's global reputation and resources are unparalleled," she enthused. "CUHK is truly an excellent choice for Indonesian students seeking a transformative educational experience."CUHK's GLEFN programme is designed to nurture the next generation of global leaders through an innovative, interdisciplinary approach to economics and finance education. Key highlights include:By blending cutting-edge theory with real-world applications, the GLEFN programme equips graduates with the research, analytical, and leadership skills needed to thrive in the dynamic banking and finance sectors.For more information about CUHK and its global programmes, please visit https://admission.cuhk.edu.hk/ Hashtag: #CUHK

