Tencent Consolidates Singapore Office By Moving To TWP’s CapitaSky Coworking Space

managed by SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2024 - Chinese tech giant Tencent has consolidated its Singapore office, relocating from 30 Raffles Place to a new flexible working space managed by The Work Project (TWP) at CapitaSky — a 29-storey tower in the Central Business District (CBD).The move, completed in the first week of June 2024 following the conclusion of their previous lease agreement, reflects Tencent's commitment to bring together more employees in the Republic. A Tencent spokesperson confirmed the relocation from the firm's previous office space to the new location managed by TWP, stating "We are excited to continue our business in Singapore".For now, Tencent's Singapore office takes up one floor, about half of the 56,000 sq ft working space in the CapitaSky tower. Other notable tenants in CapitaSky include Allianz SE and Boston Consulting Group Inc.Sheena Goh, Head of Sales at The Work Project, emphasised the move as an affirmation of a "three-year strong partnership" with Tencent. Looking ahead, Tencent may consolidate its remaining Singapore workforce at CapitaSky, relocating employees to another office space TWP at the nearby CapitaSpring tower when the current lease expires.TWP is a coworking operator backed by CapitaLand Group, and operates both CapitaSky and CapitaSpring coworking spaces.Hashtag: #Tencent

About the The Work Project

The Work Project (TWP) is a leading provider of flexible workspaces designed to empower businesses and enhance productivity. TWP creates beautifully crafted modern spaces that are flexible, modular, and customizable to meet the unique needs of each client. By prioritising client branding, expansion capabilities, and individual work cultures, TWP ensures that every workspace becomes an extension of the company it serves.



