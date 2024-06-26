ONYX Hospitality Group Redefines Hospitality with the Launch of Shama Hub: A Fresh New Serviced Apartment Concept

Advertisement

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group has unveiled Shama Hub, an extension of its leading serviced apartment brand, Shama . This new revolutionary concept transforms the fundamental nature of accommodation. More than just a place to stay, Shama Hub offers a lifestyle that celebrates creativity, flexibility, and community engagement.says Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group.Strategically located in vibrant neighbourhoods, Shama Hub properties are easily accessible to attractive areas, allowing guests to seamlessly connect with the pulse of the city. Each location embodies the essence of local culture and endless exploration.ONYX Hospitality Group is delighted to announce the addition of two new properties to the Shama Hub portfolio: Shama Hub Qiantang, China and Shama Hub Metro South , Hong Kong.Strategically located in the recently developed area of Hong Kong Southern district,, Hong Kong, is an ideal hub for individuals or families seeking long-term accommodation close to the city while being surrounded by nature. Vibrant public areas blend seamlessly with the co-living concept, offering a contemporary hotel-home hybrid lifestyle. The property features 26 floors and 139 rooms, with seven room types ranging from studios to two-bedroom units, all designed for a seamless and convenient stay with essential amenities at hand.Located in Metro South Tower 2, just a 2-minute walk from Wong Chuk Hang MTR station, guests can reach Admiralty in about 10 minutes via the South Island Line. This prime location provides easy access to attractions like Ocean Park and Hong Kong Island, allowing guests to enjoy the vibrant energy of the Aberdeen district and discover new and creative experiences within minutes., China, stands a new addition in the heart of Hangzhou, a city famed for its ancient history and once praised by Marco Polo for its opulence and grandeur. Located in the Dajiangdong area, just a short walk from Dongsha Lake Park and the Grand Convention and Exhibition Centre, and within close proximity to shops, malls, and restaurants, Shama Hub Qiantang is ideal for work and leisure.Adventurous guests will find major transport hubs easily accessible, allowing exploration of Hangzhou's enchanting sights, with the majestic Tianmu Mountain range as a backdrop. Situated by the stunning Qiantang River, the property is only a 40-minute drive from the city's international airport.Embodying Shama Hub's philosophy, Shama Hub Qiantang features a variety of room types that caters to short- and long-term residents. Guests can choose from spacious studio kings, one-bedroom suites, or studio flex twin rooms. Spacious desks and regular housekeeping services ensure a productive environment, allowing guests to achieve the perfect balance between work and relaxation.Each Shama Hub property offers an array of amenities designed to enrich the living experience. These include self-service laundry facilities, a fitness centre, communal hub spaces, and self-service business cabins. These facilities also foster a sense of community within the Shama Hub environment, enhancing both convenience and social interaction for residents.In addition to prime locations and top-notch facilities, these Shama Hubs offer the exclusive "Shama Social Club" lifestyle programme. This innovative initiative enriches the guest experience by fostering a sense of community and connecting residents to the unique essence of each locale. Through tailored interior design, curated activities, and thoughtful gestures, Shama Social Club ensures that guests feel welcomed and at home from the moment they arrive.adds Mr. Charanachitta.Shama Hub's expansion into Hong Kong and China marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey. With a portfolio of over 2,500 units across 20 properties, including leading positions in international service apartment operations, Shama continues to set the benchmark for serviced hospitality excellence in Asia.Shama has established a notable presence across Thailand, Hong Kong, China, and Malaysia, with ongoing expansions. This expansion exemplifies Shama's commitment to setting new benchmarks in contemporary living and community engagement.Guided by the mantra of 'A Tailored Approach to Hospitality,' ONYX Hospitality Group distinguishes itself by aspiring to become 'the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Southeast Asia.' This unwavering vision permeates every aspect of ONYX's operations, guaranteeing guests unparalleled service and experiences that exceed all expectations.Hashtag: #ONYXHospitality

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Shama

Shama, part of ONYX Hospitality Group, is a renowned serviced apartment brand with roots in Hong Kong and strong recognition in China. Under ONYX's management since 2010, Shama focuses on value addition and profitability, making it a prime choice for real estate investors. Offering three tiers - Shama Lux, Shama, and Shama Hub - the brand provides convenient locations, hotel-standard services, and a welcoming atmosphere through the "Shama Social Club." With locations across Thailand and China and future expansions planned, visit www.shama.com for more information.



Advertisement

About ONYX Hospitality Group

ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in Southeast Asia's hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers in Southeast Asia where their expertise lies. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food and beverage. With over five decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.



Visit us at the website www.onyx-hospitality.com

