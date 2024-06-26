



APIA, SAMOA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2024 - Crayon, a global leader in IT services and innovation, has partnered with TAMARIX Group to launch the first-ever Strategic Futures Office in the South Pacific.

Strategic Futures Offices are designed to create foresight, build insight, and lead to actionable outcomes in the regions they serve. This new office, located in Samoa, aims to empower local communities to forecast their own futures and generate regional insights, addressing the unique challenges of the South Pacific.





"At Crayon, we believe in the power of technology to drive the greater good. The Strategic Futures Office in Samoa represents a significant step in our mission to support the South Pacific region in building a sustainable and resilient future," said Rhonda Robati, EVP APAC at Crayon.





This initiative was birthed from a conversation with Misa Tovia Va'aelua, Vice President of Technology For Good at Crayon and Fa'amoetauloa Tafilelea Fa'avae Gagamoe, Executive Director for TAMARIX Group. "He highlighted the importance of the South Pacific being able to forecast its own future and generate its own perspectives. This vision aligned perfectly with TAMARIX's ongoing efforts to drive technology solutions through Samoa," said Gagamoe.









The foundation of this initiative is built on extensive training and collaboration. In 2019, Va'aelua undertook training which was further developed with TAMARIX Group and KPMG. In February 2024, a team of researchers and foresight builders from the Institute for The Future (IFTF) in Silicon Valley provided advanced foresight training.

This initiative is supported by IFTF and Microsoft. "We are excited to support this foresight development in the South Pacific, starting with Samoa," said Lyn Jeffery, Ph.D., Director of Foresight Essentials at IFTF. Similarly, Microsoft Global Co-Chair Indigenous Teresa Otineru, commented: "We're excited to see something like this taking place right now in Samoa. Microsoft has always been proud of its ability to innovate in multiple arenas, and empower greater productivity across the planet, but to be tied to multi-layered initiatives that close the digital divide with partners like Crayon, Tamarix and Institute for the Future is unheard of and exciting all at the same time."

Crayon

Crayon is a customer-centric innovation and IT services company with over 4,000 team members across 46 countries. We optimize businesses' IT estates to help them innovate with expertise they can trust. Our services create value for companies to thrive today and scale for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.crayon.com

