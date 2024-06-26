Advertisement

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2024 - New Quality Productive Forces is not the "solo performance" of any single country but rather a "grand chorus" of all countries.China stands ready to work with the international community for cooperation in developing New Quality Productive Forces.We are committed to open science regardless of borders and with no barriers imposed, ensure the free flow of STI (Science, Technology and Innovation) personnel and innovative factors around the world, in order to jointly create an open innovation ecosystem and explore a new model regarding mutually beneficial global cooperation.China will share resources, markets and technological innovations with the rest of the world, so that New Quality Productive Forces can benefit all mankind.By pursuing a holistic and coordinated approach, China will also promote high-standard opening up of the education sector, develop platforms for fostering basic research talent, train high-performing engineers and highly-skilled workers, enhance support for young scientists and engineers, and actively promote international personnel exchanges.The author, BAO Shujun, is the Researcher at International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform CommissionHashtag: #ChinaNewsNetwork

