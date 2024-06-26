The Iconic 'Nerodilambrusco’ and the Brand-New ‘Bolledichardonnay’ In An Aluminium Bottle Sealed With A Cork and Cage For Sparkling Wine

Ceci 1938 For the Future Sustainability Project

new product

Advertisement

Advertisement

TORRILE, ITALY - EQS Newswire - 26 June 2024 - The Cantine Ceci winery is launching the innovative 'For the Future SustainabilityProject', combining a passion for quality winemaking with a firm commitment to an ever more sustainable production process.The iconic, a "manifesto in a bottle" for CECI 1938, and the winery'sare now available in: a genuine sparkling-wine bottle., this brand-new container is also an elegant design piece, embodying the unique character that sets the winery apart.to introduce this innovative type of container for its wines: a crucial decision for the winery, as packaging plays an especially significant role in the winemaking process.The bottles have been paired withto emphasise continuity and highlight the product's proven quality. The black opaque aluminium bottles feature. These square labels are divided into two horizontal sections, which display the name of the wine and the CECI 1938 logo. The two wines can be identified by the distinct colours on their bottles: the black background is paired with a warm gold tone for Nerodilambrusco and with a metallic platinum colour for Bolledichardonnay. These colours also feature on their respective seals.The bottles also bear a striking, placed above the main label. The lettering goes from white to intense fluorescent green in a gradient that represents the journey towards greater sustainability. The same fluorescent green also colours the 'message' that the bottle wears around its neck, a hang tag designed to attract the consumer's attention with the playfully provocativein which the letter 'A' is replaced by the universal recycling symbol, underpinned by the abbreviation for aluminium. The label is completed with the payoff. This is where Cantine Ceci presents the key features of the project in the form of a short text and a QR code that links to the winery's website, where consumers can access more information.Hashtag: #CECI1938

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.