NETGEAR Introduces New Addition To Industry-Leading WiFi 7 Home Networking Product Lineup

New Nighthawk Router expands NETGEAR’s WiFi 7 portfolio offering incredible value for multi-gig speeds and revolutionary performance

RS300: Router – HKD 2,880 MSRP

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2024 - NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of innovative and secure solutions for people to connect and manage their digital lives, today expanded its WiFi 7 standalone router line with the new Nighthawk RS300 Router . NETGEAR's most affordable WiFi 7 product to date build on the company's promise to provide powerful WiFi performance and secure connectivity.WiFi 7 unlocks 2.4 times faster speeds than WiFi 6, delivers low latency and better handles WiFi interference for families to seamlessly enjoy next gen 4K/8K streaming, video conferencing, gaming, and more. Since the launch of NETGEAR's first WiFi 7 offerings – Nighthawk RS700 and Orbi 970 – multi-gig internet speeds have become more affordable, work from home demands have remained steady, and more devices such as AR/VR headsets or AI-focused platforms like CoPilot+ have been introduced that require extreme low latency and higher throughput.While WiFi 7 adoption is growing and new generations of smartphones, laptops, and other devices are hitting the market at a rapid pace, IoT threats are increasing and router security at the device level is critical to keep digital lives and homes protected."NETGEAR's singular focus has always been to create and provide industry-leading solutions with powerful performance and secure WiFi connectivity," said David Henry, president and GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. "Our newest WiFi 7 addition, Nighthawk RS300, delivers these connectivity benefits to a wider audience, helping them experience unprecedented speed and performance on their devices and applications with the strongest possible security available today."The Nighthawk RS300 Tri-band router introduces blazing-fast WiFi 7 for speeds up to 9.3Gbpsto budget-conscious but high-tech gadget users. Its sleek new body and patented omni-directional internal antenna design improves coverage and pushes signals to the farthest range, providing up to 2,500 square feet of WiFi coverage across a max of 100 devices.Everyone in the household can access the latest multi-gig internet speeds with the 2.5 Gig internet port, and the additional 2.5Gig and two 1Gig LAN ports can be used for fast wired connections for latency intolerant devices such as a gaming PC or console.Home network devices see an average of 10 attacks on home networks every 24 hours, making it critical to safeguard your digital life starting at the router. Powered by state-of-the-art encryption protocols and advanced threat detection mechanisms, NETGEAR routers stand as the first line of defense against evolving cyber threats and include security features such as automatic firmware updates, VPN support, cutting-edge WPA3 security, access control, and guest WiFi network options.For added protection, Nighthawk RS300 includes a 30-day trial for NETGEAR Armor™ Powered by Bitdefender , providing an automatic shield of security for connected devices and added privacy with VPN. Unlike traditional endpoint antivirus products, Armor is built into the router as an all-in-one security solution, protecting computers, security cameras, baby monitors and other IoT devices on the network and eliminating the need for multiple security subscriptions or software.The NETGEAR Nighthawk RS300® is available now on NETGEAR.com/hk-en and at other major retailers subsequently.-----[1] Maximum wireless signal rate derived from IEEE® 802.11specifications. Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary and be lowered by network and environmental conditions, including network traffic volume, device limitations, and building construction. NETGEAR makes no representations or warranties about this product's compatibility with future standards. To achieve maximum wireless/wired speed requires devices that use the latest wireless/wired standards and support maximum speeds.​[2] Source: Bitdefender 2024 Consumer Cybersecurity Assessment Report​Hashtag: #NETGEAR

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Press Room or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.



©2024 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR, Nighthawk and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.



Source: NETGEAR-G



