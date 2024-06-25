Hongkong Land’s first wholly owned commercial property development in Chengdutargets a growing consumer base in the economic hub

"The Ring, Chengdu", a complex spanning approximately 220,000 sq.m. of gross floor area (GFA), seamlessly blends world-class design with ecological elements and international art installations. Developed in partnership with renowned design and architecture firms including Benoy, LWK + PARTNERS, Woods Bagot and JATO, the development offers a diverse range of experiences, encompassing retail, dining, leisure, office space, hotels, and commercial facilities. The seven-storey "The Ring, Chengdu" incorporates a dynamic 110,000 sq. m. shopping space for consumers to explore along with a 90,000 sq. m. grade-A office tower space. The two office towers, named Ring Centre, will become a new staple for local corporate headquarters. A 22,000 sq. m. Hyatt hotel is also attached, further showcasing "The Ring, Chengdu's" diverse leisure, dining, and art experiences.



Mr. Ling Chang Feng, Executive Director, China Property, Hongkong Land, said: "Guided by our two-pronged commercial portfolio strategy in China, which integrates our 'CENTRAL' and 'The Ring' series, we are poised to unlock new growth opportunities in the dynamic Chinese commercial property market."



"The launch of 'The Ring' series in Chengdu marks a significant milestone in Hongkong Land's continued expansion within the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle – the business and consumption powerhouse of Southwestern China. This project exemplifies our commitment to developing sustainable, innovative, and authentically local destinations that are reshaping the urban landscape across China," he added.



An Urban Oasis with a Sustainable Heart



"The Ring, Chengdu" is not only a stunning architectural achievement but also a testament to Hongkong Land's commitment to sustainability. This is evident in the planned adoption of a 600 sq. m. solar photovoltaic power generation system, expected to achieve annual savings of around 28t of coal and emission reductions of 82t of CO₂, 2.5t of SO₂ and 22t of particulate matter once it is in operation. This eco-friendly approach, and the LEED-CS Gold pre-certification obtained by one of the office towers, exemplify the development's dedication to environmental stewardship and innovative design. By prioritising sustainability, "The Ring, Chengdu" contributes to a community-friendly environment and sets a new standard for responsible urban development.



Hongkong Land's Strategy and Presence in Chengdu



Hongkong Land's two-pronged commercial portfolio strategy, encompassing its flagship "CENTRAL" premium lifestyle retail series and "The Ring" lifestyle retail series, aims to develop innovative, sustainable, and premium commercial hubs across the Chinese mainland that cater to the distinct characteristics of cities, blending premium retail with art, culture and nature-based features to reshape the urban lifestyle experience for fast-growing communities.



Over the next five years, the company plans to open 10 new developments totalling 360,000 sq. m. attributable leasable area of retail space across seven Chinese cities, complementing its existing commercial properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Beijing, Chongqing, and Shanghai. The new developments will bring the total number of the Group's completed commercial developments in China to 17.

The Ring Series: Chengdu

"The Ring, Chengdu" is a landmark urban commercial complex developed by Hongkong Land. The project is located on Chengdu's Chunxi Road business circle, adjacent to the 2nd Ring Road and is integrated with Metro Lines 2 and 8.



The total gross floor area of the complex is approximately 220,000 sq.m, including office buildings, hotels and commercial facilities. "The Ring, Chengdu" covers an area of about 110,000 sq. m., making it Chengdu's first The Ring series project. Ring Centre, the two grade-A office towers totalling approximately 90,000 sq. m., will become a new landmark for local corporate headquarters. Additionally, there is a 22,000 sq. m. hotel, Hyatt Centric East CBD Chengdu, attached to the complex.



The project draws inspiration from the environment, integrating nature, culture and business while breaking down the boundaries between a city and its ecological surroundings. It brings a brand-new consumption and lifestyle experience to Chengdu and leads the reconstruction and upgrading of Chengdu's commercial landscape, therefore injecting new vitality into the city's development.

Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. Founded in 1889, Hongkong Land's business is built on excellence, integrity and partnership.



The Group owns and manages more than 850,000 sq. m. of prime office and luxury retail assets in key Asian cities, principally Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands.



The Group's Central Hong Kong portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. It has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures, five retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing, and a 50% interest in a leading office complex in Central Jakarta. The Group also has a number of high-quality residential, commercial and mixed-use projects under development in cities across China and Southeast Asia, including a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, Shanghai. Its subsidiary, MCL Land, is a well-established residential developer in Singapore.



Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the standard segment of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group's assets and investments are managed from Hong Kong by Hongkong Land Limited. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

