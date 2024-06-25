The event attracted overseas dignitaries, representatives from consulates, and industry leaders from nearly 30 countries, fostering lively participation.

Assaí, Paraná, Brazil

Coral Gables, Florida, USA

Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil

Durham Region, Ontario, Canada

Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada

Hilliard, Ohio, USA

Yunlin County, Taiwan

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2024 - On June 19, 2024, at the Hilton Taipei Sinban Hotel, the New Taipei City Government, in collaboration with the international organization ICF (Intelligent Community Forum), co-hosted the "2024 NTPC Smart City International Forum and ICF Top7 Global Cities Announcement." The forum's theme was "AI: The Innovation Accelerator," which explored how artificial intelligence has contributed to economic growth, sustainability, and human welfare. The event attracted overseas dignitaries, representatives from consulates, and industry leaders from nearly 30 countries, fostering lively participation.Deputy Mayor Chen, Chwen-Jing emphasized that this forum serves as a crucial platform for New Taipei City to showcase its achievements in smart city development and promote international communication and collaboration. Through this forum, we aim to share global public policies related to AI development and accelerate sustainable progress using AI technology. ICF Chairman and Co-founder John G. Jung, along with Co-founder Robert Bell, highlighted that as AI becomes more human-centric, sustainability and economic development are no longer parallel lines but mutually reinforcing tools.During the forum, the Mayor of Dublin, USA, shared practical experiences in local AI applications. Dublin has received multiple recognitions as an ICF Top7 global city and has led smart city development in the Midwest America for over 15 years. Additionally, the former Mayor of the Sunshine Coast, Australia, showcased the collaboration with Queensland government in formulating a 20-year regional economic development strategy. The Mayor of Kitchener, Canada, emphasized that city development strategies should revolve around technology and innovation. The President of the Institute of Research and Urban Planning in Maceió, Brazil, highlighted how AI's robust data collection efficiency can provide solutions for digital transformation and sustainable development. The Founder and CEO of BABLE Smart Cities in Germany explained how European cities are leveraging AI to address challenges posed by pollution and population density.In the first panel discussion, the Director of Economic Development from Dublin, USA; the Economy, Innovation, and Employment Councilor from Las Rozas, Spain; the CEO of ICF Institute in Taiwan; and Deputy Magistrate Hsieh Shu-Ya from Yunlin County shared insights on applying AI to create carbon reduction systems, develop smart industries, and address sustainability challenges faced by cities. Professor Lin Feng-Tyan from the Department of Urban Planning at National Cheng Kung University, along with representatives from Far EasTone Telecommunications, LUXGEN Motor, ASUS, and Delta Electronics, demonstrated how AI is being used to introduce smart green energy on campuses, establish connected vehicle networks, and enhance building operational efficiency. Outside the forum venue, ten companies showcased Taiwan's leadership in software development, system integration, and hardware technology.The 2024 ICF Top7 Global Cities Announcement Dinner, hosted by Deputy Mayor Chen, Chwen-Jing and Director Leu, Jang-Hwa from the Administration for Digital Industries, Ministry of Digital Affairs, welcomed attendees. The list of cities that made it to the ICF Top7 this year was announced by ICF.The Top7 of 2024The forum gathered overseas dignitaries, consulate representatives, and industry leaders from 30 countries.In the 2024 ICF Top7 Global Cities Announcement Dinner, Deputy Mayor of New Taipei City, Chen Chwen-Jing, representatives of ICF, and Director Leu Jang-Hwa, Administration of Digital Industry, and representative of Las Rozas, Spain, who will be hosting the 2025 ICF Top7 raised their glasses to celebrate the commencement of the Announcement.Hashtag: #NewTaipeiSmartCityInternationalForum

