SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2024 - Forvis Mazars in Singapore, a leading global professional services network, commemorates the completion of the global network formation – with an awe-inspiring mission. A team of nine from the firm will embark on a challenging and impactful expedition: scaling Mount Kinabalu, Southeast Asia's highest peak. This climb transcends personal achievement, aiming to raise funds for Project Pari Singapore, a charity dedicated to empowering underserved young women.This ambitious climb embodies Forvis Mazars' commitment to becoming a force for good. It signifies their dedication to excellence and positive social impact, extending beyond the industry and into the communities we serve.Forvis Mazars celebrates the completion of its new global network formation on 1 June 2024, resulting in a formidable entity through the collaboration between Forvis and Mazars. Rick Chan, Managing Partner of Forvis Mazars in Singapore and a member of the team, underscores the significance of this milestone stating, "As Forvis Mazars, we are not just building a network, we are forging a global force committed to driving positive change. Our ascent of Mount Kinabalu reflects this collective spirit. Together, we are united in tackling challenges and creating a more equitable future for all."Scaling Mount Kinabalu, at 4,095 meters above sea level, symbolises the uphill battles faced in the quest for a brighter future. This highest peak in Southeast Asia mirrors the struggles of underserved young women overcoming societal and economic barriers. The climb embodies perseverance, determination, and resilience.Each step taken by the Forvis Mazars Singapore team represents the incremental progress these women make to improve their lives. The steep paths and unpredictable weather reflect the daily adversities they encounter. Despite these challenges, the journey to the top signifies hope, strength, and the relentless pursuit of a better future.The expedition's primary goal is to raise funds for Project Pari Singapore. This charitable organisation empowers underserved young women through education and skills development, equipping them with the tools they need to thrive. Cheryl Koh, Partner at Forvis Mazars in Singapore and one of the two female climbers, shares her motivation, "Project Pari's mission deeply resonates with our values of diversity and inclusion. As a woman in the professional world, I understand the importance of access and opportunity. This climb is a personal challenge for many of us – six on the team will be conquering a peak of this height for the very first time. But it's also a chance to raise awareness for a cause that matters. Climbing Mount Kinabalu is a symbolic way to demonstrate our commitment to building a more equitable future, especially for women."Beyond the physical challenge, Forvis Mazars in Singapore is committed to raisingfor Project Pari. These funds will directly support their critical programs, unlocking the potential of these young women and fostering a more inclusive future."Project Pari is grateful for the selection by Forvis Mazars. The funds raised will significantly contribute to the expansion of our charitable endeavors, enabling the development of additional programs and the provision of enhanced opportunities to empower our female beneficiaries, thereby facilitating their realization of utmost potential," Lynnette Ee, Service Chairperson, Zonta Club of Singapore.Forvis Mazars in Singapore invites individuals and businesses to join this impactful initiative.Every contribution, big or small, empowers women through Project Pari's programmes. "This climb isn't just a physical feat," says Cheryl Koh. "It's a journey that represents the heights we can reach together when women are empowered. By supporting Project Pari ( https://www.giving.sg/donate/campaign/summit-for-a-cause ), you become part of a movement building a brighter future for all."Hashtag: #ForvisMazars #CompanyofGood #ForceforGood #Diversity #Inclusion #DEI #fundraising

About Forvis Mazars in Singapore

Forvis Mazars Group SC is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading professional services network. Operating as an internationally integrated partnership in over 100 countries and territories, Forvis Mazars Group specialises in audit, tax and advisory services. The partnership draws on the expertise and cultural understanding of over 35,000 professionals across the globe to assist clients of all sizes at every stage in their development. Forvis Mazars in Singapore is part of the Forvis Mazars Group SC. Our clientele benefits from the combined expertise of 400+ Singapore-based professionals and our international team.



To learn more, please visit – www.forvismazars.com/sg



About Project Pari

Project Pari was set up by the Zonta Club of Singapore in 2008 with a mission to inspire and enable young women from lower-income families to attain a positive outlook of the future and to become responsible contributors to society. The Project provides the means and opportunities for them to gain confidence and capability to realize their potential. The Project Pari Fund is a charity with Institution of Public Character Status (IPC) status.



To learn more, please visit - https://www.zontasingapore.org/service



About Zonta Club of Singapore

The Zonta Club of Singapore is rooted in the belief that everyone has an inherent responsibility to make a meaningful difference in the lives of girls and women. With a variety of service and advocacy projects, the Club harnesses its members' skills and resources to successfully achieve its goals of empowering its beneficiaries and helping them reach their highest potential.



Chartered in 1971, the Club is part of Zonta International, a global network of professionals committed to advancing women's rights and gender equality. Since its founding, the Zonta Club of Singapore has been proud to witness how its programs and activities have benefited the communities it serves.



To learn more, please visit - https://www.zontasingapore.org/service