Precision in Company Name and Category Selection

SetupHK expertly guides clients through the intricacies of selecting a suitable company category and crafting a compliant company name, adhering to the stringent "Hong Kong Company Name Registration Guidelines." This crucial first step sets the foundation for a successful business venture in Hong Kong. Effortless Document Preparation and Submission

Clients need only to provide minimal initial information before SetupHK takes over the intricate process of preparing and submitting all essential registration documents, such as the Company Incorporation Form (NNC1 or NNC1G), Notification to the Business Registration Office (IRBR1), and optionally the Consent to Act as First Director (NNC3). Seamless Acquisition of Registration Certificates

Following the approval of submitted documents, clients swiftly receive their official registration and business certificates. SetupHK ensures a seamless transition from paperwork to operation, providing relentless support every step of the way. Tailored Assistance for Additional Licenses and Permits

Amidst stringent global anti-money laundering regulations, SetupHK emerges as an indispensable ally in navigating the complexities of bank account setups. With robust banking relationships across Hong Kong, SetupHK not only expedites the account opening process but also provides ongoing support to ensure businesses are operational without delay.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 June 2024 - In a bold move to bolster Hong Kong's entrepreneurial spirit during challenging economic times, SetupHK , a leading one-stop business consulting service, has unveiled its innovative $1 Company Setup Program. This transformative initiative is designed to drastically reduce the barriers to entry for new businesses, catalyzing growth and innovation in Hong Kong's dynamic market."Our $1 Company Setup Program is a strategic response to the current economic challenges and a testament to our commitment to the local entrepreneurial community," said Director Marx Chan at SetupHK. "We believe that by reducing the financial barriers to entry, we can stimulate a wave of innovation and entrepreneurship that will drive economic growth and resilience. Our goal is to empower every aspiring entrepreneur in Hong Kong, giving them the tools to succeed without the burden of excessive startup costs."SetupHK's $1 Company Setup Program is more than just a promotional offer—it's a commitment to empower local entrepreneurs and revitalize Hong Kong's economy. By minimizing the initial financial burden, SetupHK is dedicated to making business ownership accessible to more aspiring entrepreneurs, encouraging innovation and growth.Hashtag: #SetupHK

About SetupHK

Established in 2014, SetupHK is a leading business consulting firm based in Hong Kong, dedicated to simplifying the business establishment and growth process for entrepreneurs. Over nearly a decade, SetupHK has become a vital ally for businesses, providing a comprehensive range of services from company setup to brand promotion. With a commitment to expert guidance, streamlined processes, and dedicated support, SetupHK stands as a steadfast partner, helping businesses navigate the complexities of starting and growing in Hong Kong's ever-evolving economic landscape.



