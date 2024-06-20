Teppanyaki dining at its finest presented by an experienced artisan team

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 June 2024 -Teppanyaki Shou, specializing in Omakase teppanyaki, has recently debuted at Raffles at Galaxy Macau. Led by seasoned chefs of Japanese artisan caliber, the restaurant meticulously selects top-tier fresh ingredients from around the globe, presenting a masterful culinary performance that promises diners an unforgettable taste of refined Japanese cuisine.Galaxy Macau™ Resort offers over 120 dining options, aiming to showcase the "Taste Asia, Gather at Galaxy" culinary experience. The addition of Teppanyaki Shou undoubtedly enriches this gastronomic landscape, highlighting the allure of culinary culture.Originating in post-war Kobe, where the traditional culinary techniques of Japan's Kansai region merged with Western flavors. At open kitchen counters, chefs cook on iron griddles while interacting with guests, allowing diners to enjoy a bespoke gourmet experience while admiring the chefs' exceptional skills. The core concept of teppanyaki cuisine is "Entertainment," a clever blend of food and entertainment designed to create a more engaging dining atmosphere and provide both visual and gustatory delights.The newly unveiled Teppanyaki Shou serves as a perfect stage for professional chefs to showcase their exquisite culinary craftsmanship. Diners seated at the large teppanyaki grill feel as if they are in the best seats of a theater, able to closely observe and interact with the chefs as they perform.The chefs first present the ingredients to the diners, patiently explaining their origins to inspire more imaginative anticipation during the waiting and tasting process. Once the ingredients are chosen, various seafood and prime cuts of beef are placed on the sizzling hot iron griddle. With deft movements, the chefs skillfully alternate between spatulas, knives, and copper domes. The high heat releases the enticing aromas of proteins and fats, heightening the appetite. The chefs meticulously control the cooking temperature of each ingredient, sometimes flipping delicately, sometimes cutting rapidly, all with elegant flair. As the dishes are freshly served and paired with carefully selected wines, this sensory feast of sights, sounds, smells, and tastes reaches its peak."Shou" refers to the continuation of long-standing traditions, and Teppanyaki Shou is led by Executive Chef Norihisa Maeda, a Japanese culinary artisan, who oversees an experienced team of high-end dining professionals. Chef Maeda is a seasoned chef with an impressive 36 years of experience, having held key positions at several prestigious high-end restaurants. Chef de Cuisine Fuminori Nakamura and Sous Chef Daisuke Ushimura, both of whom have previously worked at top-tier Japanese restaurants, now bring their expertise to Teppanyaki Shou at Galaxy Macau Raffles. Through each ingredient, seasoning, and dish, they guide guests on a gastronomic journey around the world.Teppanyaki Shou meticulously selects fresh seasonal ingredients from Japan and around the world, including highly sought-after Ishigaki Wagyu from Okinawa and exquisite delicacies from Hokkaido such as sea urchin, octopus, scallops, and snow crab. These treasures are flown directly from their global origins to Macau daily, ensuring they are presented to diners in their finest condition. The chefs expertly master the precise preparation and optimal cooking methods for all ingredients. They excel at understanding diners' needs and preferences through interaction, allowing them to adjust cooking techniques and timing to perfectly present the ingredients' natural flavors.Additionally, the sommelier carefully selects sake, wines, and champagnes from local Japanese breweries and renowned vineyards worldwide, including limited-edition labels. The professional pairing of food and wine further enhances the dining experience, awakening an infinite array of taste sensations through these exquisite beverages.Teppanyaki Shou's features warm and sophisticated interiors that, much like teppanyaki cuisine itself, are a marriage of refined Japanese aesthetics with contemporary design elements. The interiors are adorned with natural materials, delicately showcasing a luxurious and elegant dining environment. The dining area accommodates 22 seats, ensuring an exclusive dining experience while providing ample privacy for guests. Additionally, two sophisticated private dining rooms are available, making them perfect for business banquets or intimate gatherings. The open teppan grill setup reduces the distance between chefs and diners, allowing guests to closely observe the chefs' culinary skills, creating a luxurious yet cozy and relaxed atmosphere.For more exciting culinary experiences at Teppanyaki Shou, please visit the Galaxy Macau website at www.galaxymacau.com, or follow us on social media platforms on WeChat, Douyin, and The Red for the latest updates.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

