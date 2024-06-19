[Figure 1] Logitech provides personal workspace and team workspace solutions to help enterprises create a collaborative environment for business growth.

Top-notch Security and Endpoint Protection: The LOGI BOLT receiver adopts FIPS high-level (Federal Information Processing Standards) security and enforces security through encryption. It features low-energy wireless technology, allowing stable pairing with up to six devices simultaneously, and provides multiple security measures designed to minimize vulnerability risks in both office and work-from-home environments.

Integrated Software and Hardware, AI-Powered Experience: Logitech's advanced software enables users to customize their devices according to individual needs, thereby streamlining complex tasks. Utilizing Logi Options+ with "Smart Actions," users can automate repetitive tasks with a single keystroke. The newly introduced "Logi AI Prompt Builder," a time and click-saving solution that facilitates faster rephrasing, summarizing, and custom-making prompts with ChatGPT, with virtually no disruption to the user's workflow.

Enhancing Workplace Productivity and Comfort: Logitech caters to a variety of workplace needs with its comprehensive range of solutions—Value, Mainstream, Advanced Portfolio, and Ergonomic. Each category is designed to equip employees with the ideal office tools, minimizing long-term strain and maximizing productivity. This tailored approach not only boosts business collaboration but also fosters a growth-oriented office environment.

Remote Management, Cost Reduction and Efficiency: Logitech Sync makes it easy to support large-scale video deployments, minimizing site visits and trouble tickets—all from a simple browser-based interface. It enhances remote manageability and provides ultimate control over devices and spaces, offering deeper insights into device usage and ensuring compatibility to maximize resource utilization efficiency.

[Figure 2] Four Key Advantages of Logitech for Business Personal Workspace Solutions: Top-Secure Endpoint Protection with Logi Bolt Receiver, Integrated Software and Hardware, AI-Powered Experience; Enhancing Workplace Productivity and Comfort; and Remote Management, Cost Reduction, and Efficiency.

Easily check in to their desk booking by simply plugging in their laptop

Clean cable management keeps desks free from clutter

Can be deployed and monitored at scale from anywhere using Logitech Sync or other compatible platforms such as Zoom or Microsoft

[Figure 3] LOGI DOCK FLEX desk booking solution is built for shared offices, allows users to reserve rooms and desks while companies can keep track of office usage for better space planning.

[Figure 4] The Logitech Wave Keys for Business Keyboard features a curved keyframe design, shaped to feel instantly familiar and keep users typing all day in a natural position.

With a cushioned palm rest with 3 layers of memory foam, the wave shape of the keyboard helps align users hands, forearm in a natural position when typing

Customize the shortcut keys through Logi Options+ App, doubling efficiency with Smart Actions

Compact layout is ideal for smaller workspaces and is more ergonomic

US Ergonomic Certification, a great fit for small to medium hands

With 57° angle for comfort and efficiency

[Figure 5] The Zone Wireless 2 AI-Powered Headset, a premier business headset, features advanced AI noise suppression and long battery life.

An AI based algorithm detects and suppresses noises from the far end in a call

Hybrid ANC help high-skilled employees work without distraction

Microphone boom rotates 270°. Wear it on either the left or right side

Audio channel will switch automatically, depending on the direction the user is wearing

Up to 40 hours of battery life for worry-free work

Gently cushion your ears with a silicone headband and breathable materials that are soft to the touch and designed to apply pressure evenly

[Figure 6] MX Brio 705 for Business delivers a superior 4K video experience, integrating with AI RightSight technology for automatic framing and light correction.

4K ultra-HD lens and ultra-wide-angle with superior image sensor

AI RightSight technology for auto-framing and light correction

Rotate webcam in 360°, or even detach it to do quick point and shoot

Stylish and simple, made from 82% recycled plastic

[Figure 7] Logitech's video conferencing solutions are tailored to fit various meeting room sizes, equipped with AI RightSense technology for a seamless and high-quality conferencing experience.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2024 - Hybrid work model has become a global norm, tech-enabled office workspace that enhances work efficiency has become a crucial aspect of business competitiveness. Many enterprises are actively adopting the Team Workspace Solutions from the Swiss company Logitech, known for its innovative design and superior quality, to navigate the hybrid work trend. Logitech recently launched its new personal workspace products, including mice, keyboards, headsets, and personal webcams, aimed at upgrading employees' work experiences. Through comprehensive solutions of software, hardware, and Logitech services, businesses are empowered to create more competitive, flexible, and employee-friendly work environments and cultures.Logitech has captured a 45.6% market share in the video equipment global market, ranking first worldwide. In Hong Kong, the activation rate of Microsoft Teams equipment has reached 30%, showcasing the high compatibility of Logitech products and solutions with market trends and office needs. According to GII market research , the Unified Communications and Collaboration market is expected to reach nearly $500 billion by 2029, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 27.8%. Among these, 43% of remote workers feel disconnected in meetings, and 50% of companies will host virtual events on video conferencing platforms by 2025. Such workplace demands necessitate professional technology and equipment support, enabling employees to enjoy seamless audio-visual and virtual meeting experiences anywhere and anytime.Aries Sze, Country Manager of Logitech Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, stated, "Over the past few years, Logitech has established itself as a trusted partner in the technology and semiconductor industries, facilitating digital transformations for numerous enterprises. These collaborations have yielded a series of compelling case studies. By designing and developing products and solutions, Logitech helps enterprises enhance employee productivity, unlocking the potential of 'The New Logic of Work.' Moving forward, Logitech for Business will continue to bring a smarter office experience to more companies."In today's tech-driven world, businesses striving to enhance work efficiency and boost team collaboration can optimize office spaces and equip employees with personalized collaboration tools. These tools enable employees to work from anywhere, ensuring higher security and comfort. By tailoring equipment configurations to specific roles, businesses can foster a fair and inclusive work environment that adapts flexibly to diverse needs. Logitech, with a deep understanding of both company and employee challenges, offers comprehensive support through four key advantages:Logitech products undergo rigorous testing to ensure perfect integration with major software platforms and have obtained compatibility certifications from Microsoft, Zoom, Google, and Apple. Logitech facilitates smoother large-scale deployments and reduces the burden on IT departments. The Logitech for Business personal workspace solutions also come with a two-year warranty, guaranteeing a superior and more enduring product experience for enterprises.Hybrid work has become the mainstream, providing businesses with a diverse array of communication venues and enhancing space utilization efficiency. By optimizing seating, companies can save costs and redirect savings into critical areas like R&D, marketing, and employee training to support growth.To enhance office flexibility, effective IT deployment and management are crucial. The Logi Dock Flex, a fully-featured managed docking station built for shared offices, allows users to reserve rooms and desks with the Desk Booking solution. Users can quickly see which desks are idle or reserved and display detailed information about the booker. The IT team can access real-time analytics on desk use, occupancy rates, and user behaviors to enhance flexible office strategies.Research highlights a strong link between employee productivity and well-being, influenced by factors such as quality work equipment and ergonomic furniture. In response, Logitech has launched a range of personal workspace solutions, ensuring optimal efficiency and comfort for all roles.Moreover, recognizing the chronic strain on employees' hands at work, Logitech introduces its ergonomic solutions: the Wave Keys for Business and the LIFT for Business vertical mouse. These products are specifically designed to reduce hand strain and promote a stress-free work environment, offering a more comfortable working experience.Hybrid workstyles redefine physical boundaries, Logitech Zone Wireless 2 Headset and MX Brio 705 4K Webcam are designed for advanced employees and executives, providing a crisp and authentic video experience.In addition to its renowned personal workspace solutions, Logitech also provides comprehensive team workspace solutions to ensure team members enjoy an inclusive and seamless meeting experience that enhance business efficiency. The series includes the Rally Plus, Rally Bar, Rally Bar Mini, and Rally Bar Huddle, tailored for various meeting room sizes.At Logitech, sustainability is at the core of every design decision—from the moment raw materials are sourced to end-of-life considerations. Over 58% of Logitech products use environmentally recycled plastics, reducing the demand for new plastics and the carbon footprint. At Logitech, sustainability is at the core of every design decision—from the moment raw materials are sourced to end-of-life considerations. Over 58% of Logitech products use environmentally recycled plastics, reducing the demand for new plastics and the carbon footprint. Since 2021, Logitech has achieved full carbon neutrality by reducing carbon emissions across the supply chain, minimizing the environmental impact of the product manufacturing, and pioneering new ways of working to design for a sustainable world.Schedule a demo session by entering your contact details on the Logitech For Business official website . Our team will provide personalized consultation, professional support, and exclusive offers to help you unlock the potential of The New Logic of Work.Open hours:Mondays to Fridays, 9 am - 6 pm (by appointment)Locations:Logitech Office - Unit 2, 10/F, Tower 1, Cheung Sha Wan Plaza, 833 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong KongWeWork Hong Kong - 46/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Logitech for Business

Logitech for Business is an enterprise-grade leader in workplace setups, offering a comprehensive ecosystem of products, software, and services that enable hybrid companies and workers to be productive from anywhere. From videoconferencing solutions for meeting rooms to personal webcams and collaboration devices for home desks, Logitech's business-certified solutions empower seamless connectivity and collaboration for teams, regardless of location.



For more information, please visit:

Logitech for Business Website: https://www.logitech.com/en-hk/business/solutions.html

