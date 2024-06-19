DHL Global Forwarding celebrates milestone achievement with Great Place to Work® certifications across the region

- Sees all its Asia Pacific countries and territories receive the prestigious accolade

DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist of DHL Group, is certified Great Place to Work® across all of its 21 countries and territories in Asia Pacific. Exceptional scores above 90 percent were recorded in six countries, including DHL Global Forwarding Bangladesh, Cambodia, Fiji, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2024 -DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist of DHL Group, is certified Great Place to Work® across all of its 21 countries and territories in Asia Pacific. Exceptional scores above 90 percent were recorded in six countries, including DHL Global Forwarding Bangladesh, Cambodia, Fiji, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

"This is a remarkable achievement for the region. We received our first Great Place to Work® certification in India in 2017, and in just six years, we have attained the same across the remaining 20 countries and territories. This is not an easy task. Through the collective efforts of the local country and regional teams, we have raised the bar on what it means to be an Employer of Choice," said Niki Frank, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. "I am extremely proud of this achievement. It is truly a feather in our cap because this accolade is bestowed upon us by our employees through their open and honest feedback via surveys and interviews."





Advertisement Across the organization, annual events such as Appreciation Week, Global Volunteer Day, Health and Well-Being Week, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Week are held. These consistent efforts to engage the employees embody the "People First" approach that DHL Global Forwarding believes in, built on values of respect and fairness. Employees are also recognized for their efforts and dedication through an Employee of the Year program.

"Operating in the logistics industry, we understand how volatile things can be for the business and our employees. At DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific, we regularly organize training and upskilling programs for these colleagues under DHL's Certified program. From the industry-based, Certified Freight Specialist (CFS) training program to the more leadership-based, Certified Freight Manager program, we equip our employees with the right skillsets to deliver excellent service. As of April 2024, we are thrilled to share that over 1,400 employees have undergone the certified training program in Asia Pacific for the year!" said Celine Quek, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific. "This Great Place to Work® certification would not be possible without our employees, and we would like to thank them for their continuous support and trust in us as an Employer of Choice."



The annual Great Place to Work® Certification recognizes companies for their excellent workplace culture, employee engagement and organizational trust initiatives. A Trust Index Survey is deployed to assess individual employee experiences from participating companies through five key dimensions. This includes credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and a sense of belonging, which collectively creates an organization culture for employees to best perform.



DHL – The logistics company for the world​

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".​



