HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2024 - Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the "Company" or "Hang Lung"), in its continuing efforts to build a dementia friendly community, has announced a partnership with Hong Kong Christian Service ("HKCS") for the second edition of the three-year "Love·No·Limit" Dementia Friendly Program. The second edition of the program sees a collaboration with Amoy Plaza's food and beverage tenants to make the shopping mall the first in Hong Kong with Carer Cafés, which offer free community respite services for the elderly living with dementia as well as leisure activities to relieve pressure on carers. The mall will also provide regular cognitive testing for the elderly and carer consultations to introduce community resources. Hang Lung and HKCS hope to provide appropriate support to dementia patients and their carers in Kwun Tong District through closer business-societal cooperation, reaching out to in excess of an anticipated 2,000 beneficiaries in the first year.Ms. Helen Lau, Deputy Director (Head of Hong Kong Business Operations) of Hang Lung Properties, said, "The number of dementia patients in Hong Kong continues to rise, and the pressure on carers is also a concern. Amoy Plaza, located in East Kowloon with a high population of elderly people, is a vital hub for leisure and social activities that plays a crucial role in connecting the community. We believe that cooperation with our tenants can bring greater synergies. We are grateful to our food and beverage tenants for participating in the program and co-organizing Carer Cafés in the mall to provide community services and daily support for dementia patients and their carers, offering convenience and targeted care that is relevant to their daily needs. We have also equipped the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team to assist in conducting free cognitive testing, helping to raise public awareness of brain health and further fulfill the Company's commitment to improving social wellbeing​."Ms. Sandra Lim, Assistant District Social Welfare Officer (Kwun Tong)1 of the Social Welfare Department, said, "The Social Welfare Department has launched a three-year 'Care the Carers Campaign' from 2023-24. This year's theme, 'Walk with Carers', aims to promote family-based support and mutual assistance among peer carers across their life span and at different stages of their caregiving journey, and to recognize carers' contributions. We are happy to see the collaboration between Hang Lung and HKCS in the 'Love.No.Limit' Dementia Friendly Program. This program addresses the needs of dementia patients' carers by engaging restaurants in the shopping mall to offer respite space for the elderly in need and training volunteers to provide relevant services. This initiative allows carers to take a break and cultivates a carer-friendly neighborhood."Ms. Karrie Chan, Deputy Director (Elderly, Rehabilitation & Community) of Hong Kong Christian Service, stated, "With an ageing population, dementia has become more common in recent years. Many carers look after the elderly all year round and are inevitably under pressure. Community respite services can give them a break. Last year, we took the lead in cooperating with local shops in Sham Shui Po district to launch 'Relief Corner', a community respite service for the elderly, which received positive feedback. This year, we are pleased to partner with Hang Lung to further expand the service to Kwun Tong district, coupled with cognitive assessments. This will not only benefit more elderly members of the community and their carers, but also raise public awareness about dementia. Through cross-sector partnership, we can better promote ageing in place and build a carer-friendly community together."In the latest edition of the "Love·No·Limit" Dementia Friendly Program, Hang Lung is engaging food and beverage tenants of Amoy Plaza in the setting up of Carer Cafés to provide regular respite services at the restaurants for families of dementia patients in addition to cognitive training for the patients. The first group of participating tenants includes Hee Kee Cart Noodle, Hi Tea Cafe & Restaurant, and Tao Heung Group. The program will also organize regular leisure activities for carers at the restaurants, allowing them to enjoy free refreshments and participate in workshops or elderly care seminars to increase social interaction, relax and unwind, and relieve the stress of caregiving.Mr. Sean Chan, Founder of Hee Kee Cart Noodle, is one of the participating food and beverage tenants. The establishment of Carer Cafés is of great significance to him, as the restaurants are able to offer ongoing support to those in need while sustaining their daily operations. The initiative can also cultivate a deeper sense of empathy among restaurant staff for dementia patients and their carers.Ms. Wu Ying Li, a carer living in Kwun Tong and one of the program's beneficiaries, has been taking care of her husband round the clock since his dementia diagnosis. She said, "Carer Cafés provide me with an opportunity to meet other carers. We encourage each other, share knowledge and experience, and are there to help one another to overcome pressures. Since the mall provides respite services for the elderly, I can enjoy some me-time for shopping and take a break."To raise awareness about the importance of cognitive screening and early intervention, Amoy Plaza will set up a dedicated station for cognitive testing and carer consultations every month to provide free cognitive assessments for the community and referral services for individuals in need. Additionally, on-site social workers will be available to answer questions about caregiving, introduce community resources, and facilitate resource matching. The Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team has already received training from HKCS to assist with community cognitive testing. Furthermore, Hang Lung and HKCS will offer training to Amoy Plaza's tenants to improve their frontline staff's understanding of and support for dementia patients.Cognitive decline can cause disorientation, with the risk of patients getting lost. In order to facilitate quick detection of missing persons, Amoy Plaza has installed "Angel Box" Bluetooth devices at its entrances, with the dedicated "Dementia's Secret Angel" App to help carers accurately locate the people with dementia wearing an ibeacon device. The signal reception encompasses areas such as Jordan Valley Playground, Ngau Tau Kok Road, Choi Ha Road Sitting-out Area, and East Kowloon Cultural Centre. The system was developed by Professor Gary Chan of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and is operated in collaboration with the Jockey Club Centre for Positive Ageing.Hang Lung is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive community via various community investment initiatives. Its "Love·No·Limit" Dementia Friendly Program was launched in 2021. The inaugural three-year initiative supported more than 2,200 dementia patients and their carers by providing cognitive training for the dementia elderly, support for carers, volunteer training, and medical referrals, among other services. The program has also organized a community inclusion day at Amoy Plaza and Kornhill Plaza, where artworks co-created by dementia patients, carers, and volunteers were exhibited, and free cognitive testing was offered to the elderly. 