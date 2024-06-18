HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2024 - BIGO Live, a global leader for social livestreaming platforms in Vietnam, held a seven day online broadcasting campaign, Solar Gate– Live for Children to raise funds for Làng Thiếu Niên Thủ Đức Thủ Đức offers orphans from birth to sixteen years old care, love, and education. The organization works to create a safe and nurturing environment, uplifting them from their previous difficult situations, aiding them on a journey of learning and growth.From 1 June to 7 June , users and families donated to this meaningful campaign. The donations were used to purchase stationary, books, and supplies for an in-person event held on 13 June. The Vietnam Bigo Live team showed their support by organizing a fun-filled event for 50 children, ages 5-17. The team prepared 153 gift bags with stationary and snacks for the attending children and Thủ Đức’s greater community.Some of the top campaign broadcasters joined in the playfulness of the offline event. Loy (Bigo ID: loykobao) and Annie (Bigo ID annie999) from the Ko Bao Family and Tracy (Bigo ID Tracycutie99), Trâm (Bigo ID Tramiuu), and (Bigo ID nothin_14) from the Huyen Thoai Family attended the event and played games alongside local Bigo staff and the children.In the same “Live for Children” campaign last year for International Children’s Day, Bigo Live Vietnam raised around 600USD. This June during the second annual campaign, Bigo collected an astounding 1500USD in donations. Bigo Live aims to continue growing this campaign each year.Hashtag: #BigoLive

BIGO Live

Bigo Live, the leading global live-streaming platform, was launched in 2016 and now reaches 400M users across 150 countries. Bigo Live empowers individuals including musicians, artists, gamers, and content creators to showcase their talents. The dynamic community allows people to share, discover, and engage with content that interests them.



