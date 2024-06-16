Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2024 - In 2024, Malaysia and China will celebrate the 50th Golden Jubilee of diplomatic relations. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, Malaysia-China relations have been maintaining a good momentum of development, and strategic mutual trust has been deepening. In the high-quality cooperation of jointly building the "Belt and Road", the two countries have achieved fruitful results, and humanistic exchanges have become increasingly close. Premier Li Qiang's visit to Malaysia will promote the deepening of cooperation between the two countries in various fields and realize mutual benefits and win-win results. In this regard, Xinhua News Agency stated that China looks forward to taking this visit as an opportunity to carry on the traditional friendship with the Malaysian side, deepen and expand cooperation in various fields, and work together to create a more brilliant next 50 years of China-Malaysia relations.Malaysia and China are both developing countries and emerging economies in Asia. Both sides actively advocate the Asian values of peace, cooperation, inclusiveness, and integration and have made significant contributions to peace, prosperity and stability in the Asian region. Over the past half-century, the two countries have always treated each other with sincerity, united in support, sought common development, respected each other and trusted each other, so that China-Malaysia relations have always been at the forefront of regional cooperation. In 2023, the bilateral trade volume between Malaysia and China reached a staggering US$190 billion. According to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Malaysia's total trade with China grew by 3.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year to more than RM112 billion. During this period, Malaysia's exports to China amounted to RM44.5 billion, with the largest export being electrical and electronic (E&E) products. China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years. Currently, Malaysia and China have established cooperation in areas such as major railroad infrastructure, the automotive industry, manufacturing, trade and financial technology. Malaysia has also attracted significant Chinese investment in areas such as solar panel manufacturing, electric vehicles and the digital economy.Economic cooperation is an important cornerstone of the Malaysia-China partnership. The Belt and Road Initiative has promoted socio-economic development in Malaysia and throughout Southeast Asia. Over the past decade, the Belt and Road Initiative has become an important catalyst for economic development. Landmark projects such as the Malaysia-China East Coast Railway, the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park and the Sabah Gas Transportation Pipeline have further enhanced regional connectivity and economic integration between the two countries.In fact, since its inception, the Belt and Road Initiative has expanded its focus from traditional infrastructure to various initiatives such as the "Green Silk Road" and the "Digital Silk Road". As the Belt and Road Initiative enters its second decade, it has evolved into a science and technology road, with a strong focus on innovation and development, to propel developing countries, including Malaysia, into the digital age and to create a future defined by technology.In addition, Malaysia and China have also achieved remarkable results in cultural exchanges, and both sides have continued to introduce various facilitation policies to further promote exchanges between the two peoples. In this context, the recent introduction of the visa-free entry policy has undoubtedly brought great convenience to the people of the two countries travel. Manoharan Periasamy, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, said in this regard, he is confident of attracting more than 5 million Chinese tourists. The visa waiver policy not only helps revitalize the tourism industry, but also provides more development opportunities with great intensity, which will surely boost the trade of goods and services between the two countries. It also builds bridges for close interaction and cultural exchange between the two peoples. On this basis, the two sides can further strengthen cooperation in the fields of education, science and technology, medical care and other areas to achieve mutual benefit and a win-win situation. By deepening cooperation in various fields, the two countries can make greater contributions to regional peace, stability and prosperity.In the area of humanistic exchanges and educational collaboration, the joint efforts of Malaysia and China in recent years have also yielded remarkable results. At present, Malaysian universities and Tsinghua University have reached a consensus to strengthen their cooperative relationship. This close cooperative relationship not only lays a solid foundation for friendly exchanges between the two countries, but also provides a broad space for in-depth cooperation between the two sides in the field of education. In addition, Xiamen University has set up a campus in Sepang District, Selangor, Malaysia. It is worth mentioning that public and private colleges and universities in Malaysia have become destinations for many Chinese students to study abroad, from undergraduate to doctoral programs. In this regard, senior lecturer within the Department of Economics at the Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya, Lim Thye Goh, pointed out that the evolving relationship between Malaysia and China, especially in tourism and economic cooperation, indicates a bright future for the bilateral relationship. Education and cultural exchanges, as well as tourism, can serve as complementary bridges to promote mutual understanding and respect.

