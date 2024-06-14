The resort’s esteemed property and hotel management teams have garnered an impressive 14 “Travel + Leisure” 2024 Asia Pacific Luxury Awards

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 June 2024 -("Galaxy Macau") is proud to announce that it has received multiple accolades at the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024. Various luxury hospitality brands under Galaxy Macau, including("Galaxy Hotel"),("Banyan Tree Spa Macau") and("Andaz Macau") each shine in a variety of categories.secures the prestigious title of "Best Integrated Resorts in Asia Pacific's" leading with its exceptional offerings, winning the coveted "Best Hotel in Macau" title and boasting the city's "Best Hotel Pools"; Mr. Saurabh Mishra, Vice President of Hotel Operations at Galaxy Hotel, receives the top honor in the "Hotel General Managers of the year" category second year in a row whiletriumphs in the "Hotel Spas in Macau" category.Moreover,shines as one of the 'Best Hotels in Macau', establishing a new standard for luxury and service excellence;also proudly secures a place in the winner's list for the "Best Hotels in Macau" category, ranking second among others, with its Hotel Manager, Ms. Joanne Chan, being honored among the top five "Hotel General Managers in Macau", alongside David D'Alessandro, General Manager of Hotel Okura Macau. Last but not the least, Raffles Macau at Galaxy Macau, has been distinguished with the accolade for the "Best Hotel Pools in the Macau category for the first time. This honor underscores the exceptional standard and allure of the amenities offered by Raffles at Galaxy Macau.Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer (Macau) at Galaxy Entertainment Group, proudly announced that Galaxy Macau and its distinguished hotels have been honored with multiple prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024. These accolades encompass categories such as Hotel General Managers, Hotel Spas, Hotel Pools, and Best Hotels. He emphasized their unwavering dedication to excellence, showcased through one of a kind amenities and unique services inspired by the 'Asian Heart' philosophy. This recognition underscores the team's relentless pursuit of excellence across all operational aspects, earning praise from guests and industry experts alike. Their commitment to delivering exceptional services continues as they strive to enhance the luxury resort experience and support the Macau SAR Government's goal of positioning Macau as a global tourism and leisure destination.Organized by, a subsidiary ofAmerica's number one travel magazine, the all-new Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, an evolution of the Travel +Leisure Asia's Best Awards 2024, is one of the world's most authoritative and influential awards programmes for global luxury travel. Winners are chosen by both readers and experts, who carry out rigorous evaluations on different aspects of each property, including location, facilities, cuisine and catering, service, and pricing. The awards aim to highlight and applaud the places and people that make Asia so outstanding in terms of hospitality, as well as providing a more comprehensive and sophisticated travel guide for travellers in Asia Pacific and around the world.the World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.Galaxy Macau is beginning a new chapter with the opening of two world-class luxury hotels: Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Opening in mid-2025, Capella at Galaxy Macau will also further solidify the destination's reputation as Macau's Ultimate Luxury Integrated Resort.For more information and news about, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

