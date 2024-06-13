Nearly Sixty Percent of Respondents Reported a High Family Xingfu Score Improve Family Communication, Express Affection and Prioritise Quality Time For Greater Family Health, Happiness and Harmony

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 June 2024 - There have been many changes in people's lifestyles, including the ways families interact, since the pandemic. To better understand Hongkongers' views on Family Xingfu post-pandemic, and to explore how innovative family service models can respond to the ever-changing needs of families to promote positive and proactive family life, the Jockey Club SMART Family-Link Project ("the Project") team from the School of Nursing, Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong ("HKU"), conducted a survey and has published its findings in "Recovery from the pandemic: the perceived Family Xingfu, its associated factors and innovative family services". (Xingfu partly representing Mandarin of well-being and feelings of happiness) The survey results were announced at a press conference today.The Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute was commissioned to conduct the online survey between 6 July and 26 August 2023, and interviewed over 4,500 Hong Kong residents aged 18 or above. Nearly sixty percent of respondents reported a high Family Xingfu score. Those who often had fun with family, praised family members, or accompanied family members were more likely to report a high Family Xingfu score. Furthermore, respondents expressed a greater inclination towards participating in online activities organised by NGOs to improve family relationships.Initiated and funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the Project aims to leverage advanced Information and Communication Technologies ("ICTs") to support more effective and innovative service delivery provided by NGO-operated Integrated Family Service Centres ("IFSCs") and Integrated Services Centres ("ISCs"). It also aims to enhance the sector's capacity to use technology and data for family service innovations that can respond to emerging service needs to promote family well-being.Mr Bryan Wong, Head of Charities (Positive Ageing & Elderly Care) of The Hong Kong Jockey Club, said, "Families are the cornerstones of society. We hope that through the Jockey Club SMART Family-Link Project, the professional knowledge and strength of the welfare sector and academia can be combined to support IFSCs and ISCs in providing innovative family services with ICT to enhance family well-being. The public has increasingly relied on digital platforms for communication after the pandemic, emphasising the vital role technology plays in improving family relationships."The findings are summarised as follows:In addition, the Jockey Club SMART Family-Link Project interviewed 51 individuals from 28 October to 5 November 2023 to understand their views on Xingfu. Respondents generally agreed that:Professor Kelvin Wang, the Project's Principal Investigator; Assistant Dean (Professional Development in Health Sciences), Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine, and Professor, School of Nursing, HKU, said, "By understanding Family Xingfu and identifying the key elements that constitute it, we can more effectively support the public in building healthier, happier and more harmonious family lives. The survey shows that respondents hope to use ICT to enhance Family Xingfu. We will continue to collaborate with IFSCs/ISCs to organise public activities, enhance family services and strengthen family functions to improve family relationships."Professor Kelvin Wang shared some suggestions to promote Family Xingfu based on the survey results:Ms Yiu, a front-line social worker from the International Social Service - Hong Kong Branch ("ISSHK"), a partner of the Jockey Club SMART Family-Link Project, pointed out that organising activities via online platforms facilitates the participation of individuals who are unable to personally visit the IFSCs, thus benefiting more families in need. The integration of information technology elements into innovative family services also attracts more service users. Ms Lo, one of the service users, said that the group activity organised by ISSHK, focusing on emotions and with both online and offline components, helps parents manage their parent-child relationships. It also allows her to establish a common language with her children in a familiar environment, enabling the children to communicate more proactively.Hashtag: #JockeyClub #SMARTFamiliyLink

About the “Jockey Club SMART Family-Link Project”

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust approved around HK$330 million to initiate the Jockey Club SMART Family-Link Project. Launched in 2018, the Project aims at leveraging advanced Information and Communication Technologies in support of more effective and innovative service delivery provided by all 26 NGO-operated Integrated Family Service Centres and Integrated Services Centres to promote family well-being and enhance the sector's capacity in the use of technology and data for family service innovations that can respond to emerging service needs.





