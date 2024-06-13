Magic Compass Group Singapore Company Unveils New Opportunities with Grand Opening Ceremony

Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 June 2024 - The Magic Compass Group , a global leader in financial technology, marked a significant milestone with the grand opening of its new office in Singapore（June 5）. The event was graced by nearly 100 esteemed guests, including representatives from the local media, enhancing the festive atmosphere.Themed "KEY," the event signifies the start of an exciting journey for the company, heralding new opportunities in Singapore and Southeast Asia.The festivities began with a warm welcome as guests signed in, setting the tone for an afternoon of inspiration and collaboration. Prominent Singapore Magic Compass Group members delivered compelling speeches, highlighting the company's commitment to innovation, partnerships, and capitalizing on emerging opportunities across various industries.A highlight of the event was the ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the official inauguration of Magic Compass Group's new office in Singapore. Applause and cheers resounded as the ribbon fell, marking not just the opening of a new location but also the beginning of a journey toward greater success and accomplishment."This ceremony represents a significant milestone for our presence in Singapore and Southeast Asia," stated Yoyo Lung, Founder of MC Markets . "We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are dedicated to driving innovation, fostering partnerships, and delivering value to our stakeholders."In addition, Zhuo, Senior Director of Singapore Exchange, was invited to deliver a speech. After the formal proceedings, attendees engaged in lively discussions, further strengthening connections and exploring potential collaborations.The grand opening of Magic Compass' new office in Singapore reflects the company's ambitious vision and highlights its confidence in the region's potential as a vibrant hub for technology and business innovation. With a mission to provide users with comprehensive and reliable financial technology solutions, Magic Compass Group Singapore is well-positioned to navigate the region's ever-evolving landscape and achieve success.Hashtag: #MagicCompass

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Magic Compass Group

Magic Compass Group , a global leader in financial technology, holds a variety of regulatory licenses and offers a wide range of financial instruments to meet diverse user needs. Operating across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, and Africa, Magic Compass Group adheres to stringent regulatory standards, ensuring professional, efficient, and reliable financial services.

Advertisement