Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 June 2024 - PSB Academy (PSBA), one of Singapore's leading private education institutions, today announced a S$3.5 million initiative to support adult learners in upskilling and reskilling, as part of its 60th Diamond Jubilee celebration.The PSBA Diamond Jubilee Education Grants aim to bridge the skills gap by equipping over 1,500 adult learners in Singapore with the knowledge and expertise they need to thrive in today's dynamic job market. Supporting the national agenda on lifelong learning, the initiative complements the latest Budget 2024 announcements aimed at encouraging and supporting adult learners aged 40 and above to tap on SkillsFuture Credits to upskill and reskill."As PSB Academy celebrates our 60-year heritage of making education accessible and inclusive for everyone, we are honoured to extend our support to the next generation of leaders, innovators, and change-makers," Derrick Chang, Chief Executive Officer of PSB Academy, stated.Elaborating on the S$3.5 million initiative, Derrick expressed, "PSB Academy stands inspired by the visionary initiatives delineated within SG Budget 2024. We have continuously collaborated with governmental directives to bolster higher education accessibility, consistently offering alternative pathways and diverse options through the private education route. As a testament to our dedication, we have chosen to autonomously finance our grants, aligning with the spirit of innovation and inclusivity championed by the government's strategic vision."Departing from the exclusive focus on individuals aged 40 and above, PSB Academy is extending the Diamond Jubilee Education Grant to encompass all age demographics within the workforce."Notably, adult learners represent a significant portion, constituting slightly more than half of our total local student body. Our steadfast commitment lies in fostering an environment where education transcends age barriers, ensuring a lifelong journey of learning for all," Derrick said.Results of our recent 2023 Graduate Employment Survey revealed that 7 in 10 of our part-time graduates agreed that PSBA provides them opportunities to excel academically, personally, and professionally."With the Diamond Jubilee Education Grants, we hope to make upskilling even more accessible and empower individuals to pursue new learning opportunities and pick up new skills, thereby enhancing their career prospects in these uncertain times," said Derrick Chang.Recognising the need for flexibility among working adults to better balance work and studies, PSBA's part-time Bachelor's programmes offer flexible schedules, practical curriculums that align with real-world scenarios, and address the professional needs of adult learners with existing work experience.The grant is open to all Singapore-based students and applies to a wide range of part-time Certificates, Diplomas, and Bachelor's degree programmes offered by PSBA.Final course fees for eligible recipients of PSBA's Diamond Jubilee Education grants will automatically reflect once a student enrols for a programme with PSBA. Interested applicants can visit https://openhouse.psb-academy.edu.sg/60th-anniversary to find out more.This S$3.5 million initiative builds upon the success of PSBA's previous endeavours, including the Future Together Initiative during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the global crisis, PSBA stepped forward with the Future Together Initiative , committing around S$3 million to support almost 3,000 students, ensuring they could continue their academic journey amidst economic uncertainties.Over the past six decades, through unwavering dedication and a steadfast commitment to student success, PSBA continues to pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future. The Academy has expanded its offerings to include a dedicated STEM Wing with cutting-edge facilities, providing specialized STEM programmes. Furthermore, PSBA has actively fostered collaborations with a wider range of industry partners and solidified ties with esteemed global university partners such as Massey University, highlighted through a signing ceremony graced by New Zealand's Prime Minister. These advancements ensure that the Academy's curriculum remains relevant and future-oriented, preparing graduates for the jobs of tomorrow, reinforcing our commitment to quality education and industry-relevant opportunities.In the coming months, PSBA will host a series of public engagement activities as part of its 60th-anniversary celebrations. These activations will serve as a platform for members of the public to gain hands-on experiences across the different disciplines offered at PSB Academy through fun and engaging activities that will foster greater community involvement, showcasing the factors that distinguish the Academy as Asia's Future Academy. Further details regarding these activities will be provided in due course.Hashtag: #PSBAcademy #PSBA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About PSB Academy

As one of Singapore's leading private education institutions, PSB Academy proudly celebrates its 60th anniversary, marking a heritage of almost six decades dedicated to shaping over 200,000 learners. With our campaign themed "Uncovering Gems," we reflect on our journey and commitment to defining our identity as "Asia's Future Academy."



Established in 1964 under Singapore's Economic Development Board, and later the Productivity and Standards Board, PSB Academy was founded to enhance the knowledge and skills of Singapore's workforce. Our approach to education focuses on what truly matters: performance in the New Economy. We are dedicated to providing quality education that nurtures future-ready graduates equipped with the skills and tools necessary to thrive in a digitally-driven world.



To bolster our commitment to excellence, we have recently launched the STEM Wing—an expansion of our City Campus. This innovation hotbed is equipped with high-tech, industry-approved labs and facilities designed to enhance STEM education for our students. Located in the heart of the city, our learning spaces foster global connectivity, offering a collaborative environment that prepares students to become agile innovators and contributors to society.



With a robust network of industry partners, PSB Academy ensures our students are well-prepared for the workforce. Today, we host over 17,000 students each year from more than 50 nationalities, offering a comprehensive slate of certificate, diploma, degree, and short courses.



As we commemorate this milestone, we remain dedicated to uncovering the diamonds within each learner, continuing our legacy of excellence and innovation for many more years to come.



Advertisement