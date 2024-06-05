Award certificate for Fresh Laundry Performance

Minimum revenue of $100,000 in 2019



Minimum revenue of $1 million in 2022



Organic revenue growth from 2019 to 2022



Independence as a company



Headquarters in one of the 13 Asia-Pacific territories



Deployment of Huebsch Advanced Laundry Machines: By leveraging the technology and reliability of Huebsch advanced laundry machines, Fresh Laundry has been able to offer high-quality, efficient solutions to its customers. These machines are known for their durability and performance, which translates into greater customer satisfaction and repeat business.



Fresh Laundry's comprehensive range of services extends beyond just providing machines. The company offers full-service laundromat equipment services that include installation, maintenance, and support for laundromat operators. This holistic approach ensures that customers receive the best possible service and support, fostering long-term relationships and driving repeat business. Effective Marketing Strategies: Fresh Laundry's focus on Search Engine Marketing (SEM) and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) has been instrumental in driving online visibility and attracting new customers. Since enhancing their online presence, they have managed to reach a broader audience, convert more leads, and ultimately drive sales growth.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2024 - Fresh Laundry, a coin-operated and commercial laundry equipment provider based in Singapore, has been ranked for the first time in the Fastest Growing Companies 2024 list. This prestigious list, compiled by The Straits Times and Statista, celebrates the most dynamic enterprises in the region.The Fastest Growing Companies 2024 list evaluates businesses based on the following criteria:Fresh Laundry's organic revenue growth is significant as it reflects the company's ability to increase sales through internal strategies and initiatives, without relying heavily on external factors such as acquisitions or mergers. This type of growth underscores the effectiveness of Fresh Laundry's core business operations and marketing efforts, showcasing its capability to attract and retain customers through value-added services and products.Key drivers behind this organic growth include:"We are thrilled to be recognised in the Fastest Growing Companies 2024 list," said Jordan Boo, director from Fresh Laundry. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication to sustainable growth and our commitment to providing top-quality laundry solutions."Beyond being recognised in the Fastest Growing Companies 2024 list, Fresh Laundry has also been featured on Channel 8 and in Zaobao. This media attention highlights the company's innovative and sustainable practices. As part of its collaboration with the PUB statutory board, the company utilises washing machines with water-saving functions and reduces detergent usage through ozone treatment. These initiatives have met PUB's efficiency standards, demonstrating Fresh Laundry's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.As part of its growth strategy, Fresh Laundry will continue to enhance its digital marketing efforts. This involves leveraging social media, content marketing, and online advertising to reach a wider audience.The company is also planning to develop more energy-efficient machines, explore alternative energy sources, and expand its water-saving and detergent-reducing technologies.

About Fresh Laundry

As a licensed distributor of Speed Queen and Huebsch Machines, Fresh Laundry provides industry-grade solutions that cater to the growing demand for convenient and efficient laundry services in urban environments. Find out more here.



