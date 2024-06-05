Advertisement

The Group's expansion into the US enables it to capitalize on the increasing demand for UHG anthracite, which is used in electric arc furnaces (). Over the past decade, anthracite exports from the US have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from FY2014 to FY20234. All forecast steelmaking capacity expansions in the US and Europe are for EAFs, and UHG anthracite from the US will be a crucial supply source for EAFs globally. In addition, the governments in a number of key jurisdictions, specifically the UK and German governments, are incentivizing the conversion of Blast Furnaces to EAFs.The transaction is supported by the Group's strong cash position, and USD750 million syndicated financing facility with PT Bank BNI (Persero) Tbk and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk. The ACG operations are expected to add USD120 – 130 million of revenue per year5. These projections are also incremental to the Group's revenue guidance for FY2024 which was released previously based on existing operations.The transaction advances the Group's strategic goal of diversifying its portfolio and reducing its dependence on thermal coal. With the addition of the ACG operations, revenue from future-facing commodities will increase from 19% in FY2023 to 28% in FY2024.In addition to cutting carbon emissions through the use of UHG anthracite in EAFs, ACG operations enhance environmental outcomes with sustainable mining practices that remediate historical environmental damage. ACG rehabilitates land mined over a century ago, transforming it into areas suitable for development, recreation, and conservation. This includes reopening old mining tunnels to remove remaining materials, implementing erosion and sediment control measures, reshaping the landscape to its natural contours, and reforesting areas with grass and trees.ACG includes Atlantic Carbon Group, Inc., Wildcat Carbon Processing, LLC, American Carbon Warehousing, LLC, Newcastle Anthracite Company, and The Central Pennsylvania Anthracite Company, LLC.Based on Q1 2024 anthracite production profile.1 tonne of steel produced in a Blast Furnace – Basic Oxygen Furnace produces 1.36 tonnes of CO2e, whereas 1 tonne of steel in an Electric Arc Furnace with Anthracite produces 0.35 tonnes of CO2e.McCloskey Official Price Index for SettlementsExpected revenue in FY24-28 based on the Group's forecasts, supported by existing contracts. Stated on a consolidated basis.