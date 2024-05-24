The meteoric success of the "Goodbye Princess" single in 2023

The success of the #EmpowerHer Campaign

London Fashion Week

TAIPEI TAIWAN & BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 May 2024 - Global fashion icon Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) was recently captured on fashion cover of ELLE Thailand. During the fashion cover interview, Tia shared her gratitude for the 174m views accumulated on YouTube since the launch of 'Goodbye Princess' last year, "I am very grateful to the entire team behind the production of 'Goodbye Princess'. Each person approached the music with passion, and I am honored to have collaborated with music producer Swizz Beats. They seem to have an endless well of inspiration, and their dedication to music deeply impresses me. They always strive for improvement, constantly creating more possibilities. This process is very precious to me.""'Goodbye Princess' is also a reflection of my past and present, as well as a step towards creating the future. Releasing this song after a period of silence is very important to me; it feels like a fresh start, with a clearer understanding of my goals and the courage to move forward boldly," said Tia Lee.Tia's statement on fashion: Fashion can showcase values and personality, much like music can break boundaries, allowing people to seamlessly connect. I am a loyal fan of fashion and am delighted by the powerful impact it can have on the world. I believe fashion is important for all genders because it can boost confidence and lead trends.Other than ELLE Magazine, Tia has been featured on covers of many of the world's top fashion magazines in the past year, including Vogue, Marie Claire, Bazaar, Rollercoaster, Flaunt Magazine, ICON, tmrw, and Grazia.The launch of Tia's latest fashion cover also coincides with her birthday celebration and Tia shared her big day and iconic lifestyle with all fans and followers on her IG.Looking into the future, Tia shared: I feel that every role requires continuous improvement, experimentation, and challenge. Moving forward, there are different goals waiting for me in each role, urging me to continue striving and living a fulfilling life. I want to continue collaborating with top talents in their respective fields, learning from them and seeking inspiration. My travels have truly broadened my horizons, showing me new possibilities and opportunities. The pre-release campaign, which featured a six-part animation and motion images series, garnered over 100 million views, setting a new global record for a music video pre-release campaign. The song also went viral with TikTok creators worldwide, generating millions of views and likes for the "Goodbye" dance, TikTok creditors who participated have amassed a massive following of 164 million fans worldwide. The #EmpowerHer campaign also aims to support and promote the 'Female Empowers Female' concept and benefit as many female-centric charitable causes as possible on a global scale. Tia has partnered with four different women-centric charities, such as Women in Music (USA), Beats by Girlz (Europe, Africa, Americas), Teen's Key (Hong Kong) and Daughters Of Tomorrow (Singapore) raising HKD3.8million (approximately USD$480,000) for these Charities. The #EmpowerHer campaign has touched the hearts of many fans and women across the world, and has received positive feedback and recognition from global media outlets.- Tia was the talk of the town at London Fashion week in February 2023. Sitting FROW at the events biggest runway shows and was seen mingling with designers and A-listers such as David Koma, Richard Quinn, Justin Bieber and Pharrell. Tia Lee attended the Moncler Spring 2023 collection show at London Fashion Week wearing an elegant coat and a pair of sunglasses from the Moncler Genius line. She was spotted with other global A-list celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz and Pharrell Williams.Elle Thailand Interview - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gICtZ7ax0mM Elle Thailand Fashion Cover Story - https://ellethailand.com/tia-lee-interview/ Tia Lee Official IG Birthday Post - https://www.instagram.com/p/C60GG5JyOi_ Miu Miu, Burberry, Valentino, Diesel, MM6, Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier.Instagram @leeyufen: https://www.instagram.com/leeyufen/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@tialeeofficial/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leeyufentialee/ Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/1396928042/ Hashtag: #TiaLee

About Tia Lee | Lee Yu Fen:

Tia Lee (李毓芬), born in Taipei, is a global C-pop singer, fashion icon and film and television actress. In addition to her acting roles and musical career, Tia appears frequently at major fashion shows. As a trend-setter, Tia has graced the covers of fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazines such as Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire, and shares her beauty and fashion tips through a number of Vogue's social media channels.



