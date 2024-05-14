Phosphate Mountain Zone:

Drill hole BL-24-67 intersected 11.85% P 2 O 5 (phosphate) over 84.0 m starting at a surface depth of 3.0 m. Drilling in the Phosphate Mountain Zone revealed a thick 90 m layer of phosphate bearing nelsonite rock outcropping at surface with numerous other high grade intersects grading at over 10% P 2 O 5 .



Drill hole BL-24-82 returned a sub-intersection of 20.51% P 2 O 5 over 9.75 m within a 77.7 phosphate intersect grading at 11.07% P 2 O 5 . This sub-section also contains a 2.1 m massive apatite vein that returned 30.73% P 2 O 5 .



Drill hole BL-24-60 intersected 5.21% P 2 O 5 over 194.0 m from a surface depth of 4.0 m and drill hole BL-24-83 intersected 5.81% P 2 O 5 over 216.1 m starting at surface.



Drilling revealed many phosphate layers over 10% P 2 O 5 at he base of the main phosphate layer.



Drill hole BL-24-84 intersected 8.41% P 2 O 5 over 77.1 m starting at 6.0 m. Results demonstrate that high grade phosphate layers also occur in the Southern Zone.



Hole From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) P 2 O 5 (%) TiO 2 (%) Fe 2 O 3 T (%) BL-24-59 6.55 59.4 52.85 12.44 5.65 33.60 BL-24-59 71.0 88.0 17.0 10.68 4.58 23.33 BL-24-59 123.0 145.0 22.0 11.61 2.52 20.20 including 132.0 145.0 13.0 16.45 2.56 21.18 BL-24-59 150.35 166.4 16.05 7.98 1.13 11.13 BL-24-62 3.8 48.0 44.2 11.37 4.65 22.77 BL-24-62 69.0 144.65 75.65 9.97 3.66 20.71 including 69.0 128.3 59.3 11.04 4.30 23.55 BL-24-62 156.0 160.0 4.0 14.40 4.90 26.34 BL-24-64 3.0 42.0 39.0 9.06 4.11 25.45 including 3.0 26.0 23.0 12.04 5.40 34.63 BL-24-64 75.0 126.5 51.5 7.20 2.64 16.44 including 102.0 120.9 18.9 10.67 4.13 20.59 BL-24-67 3.00 87.0 84.0 11.85 5.09 32.49 BL-24-67 117.0 152.0 35.0 9.86 3.22 18.88 including 117.0 143.0 26.0 11.85 3.95 22.03 BL-24-69 2.4 10.43 8.03 13.81 5.07 31.14 BL-24-69 28.0 65.1 37.1 9.55 3.17 21.76 including 28.0 39.75 11.75 16.70 6.20 32.09 BL-24-74 11.5 21.4 9.9 9.81 3.65 22.68 48.0 57.0 9.0 6.25 2.96 16.14 82.0 102.3 20.3 10.30 4.28 19.01 66.8 102.3 35.6 8.78 3.49 16.44 BL-24-76 49.0 64.25 15.3 11.27 4.40 24.29 BL-24-78 50.55 62.1 11.55 11.88 4.90 29.82 including 47.55 102.7 55.15 8.72 3.18 19.87 including 82.4 102.7 20.3 10.04 3.53 19.32 BL-24-82 6.0 83.7 77.7 11.07 3.28 18.63 including 6.0 36.0 30.0 13.21 4.82 24.31 including 54.0 63.75 9.75 20.51 3.87 16.59 BL-24-82 102.0 119.1 17.1 9.96 2.78 14.97

2

5

2

5

2

5

2

5

Hole From (m) To (m) Length1 (m) P 2 O 5 (%) TiO 2 (%) Fe 2 O 3 T (%) BL-24-58 81.0 144.0 63.00 4.02 3.46 18.82 including 81.0 102.0 21.00 7.09 4.50 25.47 176.55 185.7 9.15 9.55 4.72 26.28 195.0 212.4 17.40 6.51 3.88 18.85 including 206.3 212.4 6.10 11.96 5.01 26.27 BL-24-60 3.7 197.7 194.00 5.21 3.81 22.50 BL-24-61 No significant results BL-24-63 37.7 297.0 259.3 5.21 3.80 21.65 including 37.7 60.0 22.3 8.02 5.07 30.02 including 240.0 285.0 45.0 7.57 4.54 26.60 BL-24-65 12.5 19.5 7.0 4.27 3.09 17.72 49.2 63.3 14.1 9.44 5.19 30.12 144.7 162.5 17.8 10.37 5.40 31.00 223.4 235.4 12.0 11.61 5.61 28.72 BL-24-66 6.0 97.0 91.0 5.35 4.43 26.85 BL-24-68 13.0 46.65 33.65 5.64 4.02 22.83 81.8 92.0 10.20 3.92 3.90 17.92 BL-24-70 73.6 148.0 74.40 4.27 3.49 20.55 BL-24-71 73.3 174.9 101.6 4.76 3.52 19.60 193.5 238.2 44.7 6.52 4.98 26.00 261.0 272.0 11.0 6.27 4.42 24.32 292.7 304.0 11.3 7.75 3.85 30.68 BL-24-72 196.0 305.0 109.0 4.72 3.70 21.26 including 278.35 305.0 26.65 7.46 5.29 27.45 BL-24-73 154.0 180.5 26.5 5.43 4.07 23.85 195.2 366.0 170.8 5.23 4.13 22.38 including 309.0 366.0 57.0 7.07 5.15 27.34 BL-24-75 118.2 135.0 16.8 6.01 4.34 26.65 BL-24-75 208.5 219.4 10.9 6.32 4.15 29.74 BL-24-77 174.0 360.0 186.0 4.53 3.23 19.64 including 2.4 288.0 114.0 5.39 3.63 21.54 BL-24-79 No significant results BL-24-80 2.4 74.55 72.15 6.59 2.37 16.23 including 2.4 12.55 10.15 9.35 4.25 27.10 including 25.25 52.5 27.25 10.27 3.24 19.77 BL-24-81 190.15 265.3 75.15 5.05 3.61 20.30 285.0 291.0 6.00 8.44 4.93 27.02 BL-24-83 5.0 216.6 211.6 5.81 3.52 24.00 including 46.5 61.45 14.95 11.37 4.99 35.52 including 117.0 157.3 40.3 8.49 4.66 32.83 BL-24-83 287.2 313 25.8 6.53 5.38 28.50 BL-24-84 177.85 193.55 15.7 7.46 3.69 22.45 205.9 283.0 77.1 8.41 4.14 22.75 BL-24-86 9.3 44.55 35.25 6.24 4.46 23.61 102.6 116.85 14.25 5.50 3.66 19.90 168.0 189.2 21.2 6.33 3.21 18.89 BL-24-87 173.6 198.0 24.4 7.12 5.57 28.79

Hole_ID Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Depth Zone BL-24-58 326371 5403264 125 -45 228 Southern BL-24-59 326899 5403859 150 -60 216 Mountain BL-24-60 325894 5402244 305 -50 200.5 Southern BL-24-61 326173 5403280 125 -45 312 Southern BL-24-62 326922 5403891 150 -45 201 Mountain BL-24-63 325866 5402145 305 -70 300 Southern BL-24-64 326933 5403801 150 -45 180 Mountain BL-24-65 325712 5402131 125 -45 285 Southern BL-24-66 326281 5403201 125 -45 150 Southern BL-24-67 326931 5403802 330 -45 161 Mountain BL-24-68 326400 5403111 125 -45 126 Southern BL-24-69 326894 5403856 0 -90 201 Mountain BL-24-70 326345 5403160 125 -45 201 Southern BL-24-71 325660 5402170 125 -45 354 Southern BL-24-72 326228 5403145 125 -45 315 Southern BL-24-73 325606 5402214 125 -45 375 Southern BL-24-74 326960 5403846 150 -45 201 Mountain BL-24-75 326126 5403222 130 -45 300 Southern BL-24-76 326993 5403785 150 -45 175.5 Mountain BL-24-77 325604 5402214 125 -60 366 Southern BL-24-78 326993 5403785 330 -45 250 Mountain BL-24-79 326126 5403222 130 -60 250 Southern BL-24-80 326921 5403897 0 -90 213 Southern BL-24-81 325560 5402121 125 -45 306 Southern BL-24-82 326921 5403897 150 -67 201 Mountain BL-24-83 326168 5403167 125 -45 327 Southern BL-24-84 325615 5402080 125 -45 301.3 Southern BL-24-86 325675 5402034 125 -45 293.5 Southern BL-24-87 325655 5401926 305 -45 210 Southern BL-24-88 326226 5403248 125 -45 366 Mountain

Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) P2O5 (%) TiO2 (%) Fe2O3T (%) BL-24-22 195.00 259.50 64.50 5.80 2.94 21.04 BL-24-23 21.00 175.10 154.10 7.02 4.40 27.34 BL-24-24 61.30 190.90 129.60 5.22 3.63 22.32 BL-24-25 74.20 117.00 42.80 9.89 3.54 28.65 BL-24-26 6.90 96.00 89.10 9.44 3.92 27.59 BL-24-27 138.00 189.00 51.00 4.41 3.05 20.62 BL-24-28 73.25 152.20 78.95 5.48 4.07 24.68 BL-24-29 99.00 276.00 177.00 4.46 3.63 22.85 BL-24-30 33.00 78.65 45.65 4.28 2.97 19.83 BL-24-31 119.85 213.80 93.95 7.16 3.49 18.76 BL-24-32 159.00 228.00 69.00 5.51 3.82 24.60 BL-24-33 3.80 110.00 106.20 5.00 3.70 21.19 BL-24-34 93.00 192.00 99.00 6.34 2.74 20.09 BL-24-35 212.50 253.70 41.20 6.25 3.44 19.55 BL-24-36 234.0 342.0 108.0 6.83 4.33 28.34 BL-24-37 84.0 126.0 42.0 6.03 4.47 28.57 BL-24-39 102.0 150.0 48.0 5.51 2.20 16.64 BL-24-43 111.0 369.0 258.0 5.41 4.33 22.19 BL-24-44 192.4 283.0 90.6 7.48 3.38 23.64 BL-24-47 153.0 304.0 151.0 3.89 3.36 19.51 BL-24-48 32.0 39.65 7.65 15.01 2.59 19.17 BL-24-49 72.5 105.5 33.0 8.65 3.77 24.05 BL-24-50 4.2 93.0 88.8 5.90 4.14 23.62 BL-24-51 70.0 111.0 41.0 7.72 1.88 16.09 BL-24-52 204.0 247.7 43.7 7.04 3.62 24.50 BL-24-53 70.1 132.4 62.3 9.50 4.12 28.45 BL-24-53 154.1 246.0 91.9 6.92 3.50 20.08 BL-24-54 61.1 101.1 40.0 9.18 4.80 28.16 BL-24-55 4.0 194.8 190.8 4.60 3.64 19.83 BL-24-56 6.5 99 92.5 11.82 5.29 30.96 BL-24-56 123 162 39.0 8.43 3.18 17.56 BL-24-57 183.9 194.0 10.1 6.58 3.86 22.58

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2024 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("" or the "") is pleased to report results from another 29 drill holes at its Bégin-Lamarche project located in Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada. The Company's 25,929 m drill program was completed ahead of schedule on April 29, 2024. To date, 4,557 assays have been received representing 16,468 m of drilling. A remaining 1,775 assays are expected to be delivered by the end of May."We are pleased with the continued high grade phosphate results encountered across the 3 km strike zone at our Bégin-Lamarche project," said First Phosphate CEO, John Passalacqua. "The drill program is now completed and we begin preparations for a 43-101 resource estimate followed immediately by a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA")."A total of 23 drill holes have been completed to date in the Phosphate Mountain Zone while results from 14 drill holes have been received to date. Data received from these 14 drill holes shows grades of over 10% Pover widths ranging from 7 m to 92 m. The Phosphate Mountain Zone has been drilled for a total length of 250 m to date. This zone is beginning to merge (from the southeast) with the Northern Zone where a 500 m thick phosphate mineralized envelope exists, one which has delineated up to 5 individual layers ranging from 60 m to 100 m in thickness starting at surface and continuing down to a depth of 300 m. The overall strike length of the Phosphate Mountain Zone and the Northern Zone is approximately 600 m.Drill hole BL-24-67 intersected 11.85% P(phosphate) over 84.0 m starting at a surface depth of 3.0 m. Drilling in the Phosphate Mountain Zone revealed a thick 90 m layer of phosphate bearing nelsonite rock outcropping at surface with numerous other high grade intercepts grading at over 10% P2O5. Drill hole BL-24-82 returned a sub-intersection of 20.51% Pover 9.75 m within a 77.7 phosphate intersection grading at 11.07% P. This sub-section contains a 2.1 m massive apatite vein that returned 30.73% P. (See Table 1).The Southern Zone has been drilled at 100 m spaced sections over a strike length of 1,600 m. Results to date from the Southern Zone show continuous widths of over 100 m of phosphate mineralization. Drill hole BL-24-60 intersected 5.21% Pover 194.0 m from a surface depth of 4.0 m and drill hole BL-24-83 intersected 5.81% Pover 216.1 m from surface. Drilling also revealed many phosphate layers over 10% Pat he base of the main phosphate layer. Drill hole BL-24-84 intersected 8.41% Pover 77.1 m. Results demonstrate that high grade phosphate layers also occur in the Southern Zone.The technical parameters of the drill holes being released in this press release are shown in Table 3 below and their location is shown in Figure 1 below. A summary of the mineralized intersections from the 2024 drilling program is presented in Table 4.Detailed results from the 2024 drill program are available at:April 2, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/drilling-2m-vein-of-massive-apatite March 19, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/initial-assay-results April 23, 2024: https://firstphosphate.com/April_23_2024 Results for the earlier 4,661 m drill program conducted in 2023 can be found in the June 5, 2023 press release available at: https://firstphosphate.com/begin-lamarche-2023 To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:The sampling of, and assay data from, the drill core is monitored through the Company's implementation of a quality assurance - quality control (QA-QC) program designed to the CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practices Guidelines.A formal chain-of-custody procedure was adopted for security of samples until their delivery at the laboratory. Drill core (NQ size) is logged and samples are selected by Laurentia Exploration Inc. geologists and sawn in half with a diamond saw at the project site. Half of the core is retained at the site for reference purposes. Sample intervals may vary from 0.5 to 3 metres in length depending on the geological observations. A blank and a standard are inserted at the beginning of each sample batch, usually one complete hole, and a blank and a standard are then inserted alternatively each 10 samples. Half-core samples are packaged and sent by ground transportation in sealed rice bags to an independent laboratory, Activation Laboratories Ltd. of Ancaster, Ontario (ISO/IEC 17025:2005 with CAN-P-1579). The core samples are crushed up to 80% passing 2mm (10 mesh), riffle split 250 g and pulverized (mild steel) to 95% passing -200 mesh. Each sample is analyzed for whole rock analysis (code 4B) for 10 major oxides and 7 trace elements by lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion of 3g of material and analyze by ICP-OES. The laboratory has its own QA/QC protocols.The scientific and technical disclosure for First Phosphate included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is Chief Geologist of First Phosphate and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 -("NI 43-101").First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, at full ESG standard and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.Bennett Kurtz, CFOTel: +1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected] Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.