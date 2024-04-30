Turning away from the West towards Russia and China: Supporters of Niger's National Council of Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) wave the Chinese flag and flag bearing the logo of private military Company Wagner, in Niamey on September 16, 2023. (Photo by AFP/DNA) / More information via ots and www.presseportal.de/en/nr/174021 / The use of this image for editorial purposes is permitted and free of charge provided that all conditions of use are complied with. Publication must include image credits.